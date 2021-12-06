Prime

Why common STIs can easily go undetected

A urine specimen will be taken to look for the presence of Chlamydia trachomatis, the bacteria that causes the STI. PHOTO/prescriptiondoctor.com

By  Nelly Bosire

What you need to know:

  • Although Chlamydia does not usually cause any symptoms and can be easily treated with antibiotics, if left untreated, it can spread to other parts of your body and lead to long-term health problems.

Lola* called me in a panic. She was at the office but calling from the washrooms. The way she was whispering on the phone, you would be forgiven for thinking she was reporting an ongoing terror attack. I could not understand a thing she was saying until I had calmed her down.

