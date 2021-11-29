Why reproductive health care for youth is crucial

Regular visits to a gynaecologist ensure one has access to comprehensive sexual and reproductive health. Photo / Istockphoto

By  Nelly Bosire

What you need to know:

  • One of the most fragile systems in the human body is the reproductive system. A safe, controlled and nurtured approach towards it will take care of our overall health for a longer time. 

Louisa* sounded very anxious on the phone. She was calling to schedule an emergency appointment for her 10-year old daughter Lavinia* on short notice.

