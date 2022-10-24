Why you should eat organ meat

Organ meats were, and still are, widely eaten in some parts of the world. Yet their appeal seems to have diminished drastically, especially where big, juicy cuts of meat are relatively cheap. Should you consider adding these parts of the animal to your diet?

Francine Nannozi, a dietician, says fruits and vegetables contain a lot of Vitamins and minerals the reason they are vital in anyone’s diet. However, if you are looking for another source of countless vitamins, then organ meats are the way to go. Contrary to common terminology, all organ meats are referred to as offal deduced from the phrase, ‘off all’. These meats include tripe (which many refer to as offal), liver, kidneys, lungs and heart.

Liver

Dr Franklin Wasswa, a general practitioner, says usually, he advises his patients to consume liver since it is good for lactating mothers to replace iron lost during delivery and for women who experience heavy monthly periods.

“Eating liver is better than taking iron tablets,” he says, adding that liver is also rich in zinc, copper and thus great for the heart and bettering blood haemoglobin levels.

However, while also rich in folic acid, liver is not good for pregnant women as it is said to cause foetal abnormalities. For vitamin intake, these should look to foods rich in beta carotene such as spinach, tomatoes, lettuce and carrots.

Kidneys

Nannozi says beef kidneys are rich in proteins and omega 3 fatty acids and apart from being delicious, kidneys also have anti-inflammatory properties and are high in vitamin B12 which is important for cellular energy production.

Additionally, she says, when one buys a whole kidney, they will notice a white a patch referred to as beef suet which is rich in fat soluble bioavailable vitamins (K, A, E, B1 and D).

“You may eat it alongside the kidney or use it for healthy cooking fat,” Nannozi says, adding that since the kidney cleanses the body of toxins, eating it often and in large quantities is not advisable.

Tripe

This organ meat comes from the edible stomach lining of farm animals and the common tripe consumed is that from cows. Nannozi says it has a chewy texture that is also tough thus the need to cook it thoroughly.

“Before cooking, this stomach wall must also be cleaned properly to get rid of any remains from digestion,” she says.

It is not only rich in vitamin B12, selenium, zinc, calcium and iron but it is also affordable. However, the lining is also high in fat which must be removed before cooking.

Gizzards

Only appearing in birds, the gizzard is part of the alimentary canal of the bird. For many, it is a delicacy and in some cultures, only eaten by men. Unlike other organ meats, it is low in fat, Dr Wasswa says.

Unless you are watching your cholesterol or specific nutrient intakes, adding organ meats to your diet in a moderate way may be beneficial.

Risk factors

You now know that most organ meats provide many essential nutrients, but it is important to note that there are some risks associated with eating foods that contain very high amounts of some of these nutrients.

High metal content: Organ meats are high in metals, particularly iron, zinc, copper, and selenium. While these are vital for your body, just 100 grammes of some organ meats can have vastly more than the recommended daily amount for adults.