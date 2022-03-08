Prime

Home security: Beware of conmen masquerading as service providers

Teach your family members and those you live with to always be cautious.  PHOTO/Rachel Mabala

By  Rajab Mukombozi

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

Please be warned that just because someone is wearing the uniform and is flashing a ‘company identity card’ does not guarantee that the person actually works with that institution.

Many of us have been conditioned to think we can identify a criminal by their physical appearance or behaviour after watching TV shows and movies. We think the criminal looks or acts thuggish, but the truth is they do not. Because home invaders and robbers now know there is a stereotype they have decided to up their game and now come in the forms you least suspect.

