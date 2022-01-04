Tighten systems to curb conmen

An odd story that likely made many readers laugh or sigh in amusement ran in the Daily Monitor of January 3 titled, “Deserter takes charge of Expressway for two years”.

One did not know whether to laugh or be bewildered at the fact that the policeman, who was a deserter, had managed to fleece money from people before the toll payments were officially flagged off by the Ministry of Works, or the fact that he had done this for two whole years without being found out.

It is only when numerous complaints had been lodged with the area police that the matter was looked into. It is good to note that he will face the Police Disciplinary Court this week. It is hoped that his punishment will be a deserving one.

The problem in many organisations, both public and private, is that such things are happening under the very noses of administrators, security, and those who are employed to see to it that such should not take place. It is true that some cases are hard to crack, but for the most part, a well-laid and efficient system should be able to catch such instances early enough.

The news is always full of stories of people who did not learn a thing in medicine but end up working as “doctors”, administering medicine and offering consultation to patients, for years. Hundreds of people have been assured of jobs abroad and paid up their life-savings, only to go to the office the next morning and find that the company does not exist.

In a number of public offices, people walk in and are assured by a person that they will get the documents they need if they pay a certain fee. Sometimes they get the document after paying double the amount required. Other times the person and their money disappear into thin air. Such experiences leave a very sour taste in people’s mouths.

The government and other such organisations should find ways to streamline and tighten the processes such that people are not duped or conned of their hard-earned money. The offices of Uganda Driver Licensing System and its predecessor, Face Technologies, as well as the Immigration department under the Ministry of Internal Affairs have improved their systems to ensure the process is smooth and people do not waste time and money getting what they have right to acquire. Other organisations should follow suit and give people a good experience.