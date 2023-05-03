Accessories that will make your curtains pop

Do your curtains look dull and outdated? If you do not have a budget for new ones, try adding some accessories that will breathe new life into your curtains.

Ali Sserwanga the proprietor of Alibaba Interiors says there are many curtain accessories that can be used to enhance the look of your window treatments. In Sserwanga’s shop are decorative curtain rods and brackets, curtain hooks, curtain rings, tie backs and holdbacks that give tired curtains a new and decorative flair.

Sserwanga who started his business in 2014, imports his curtains and accessories mainly from Dubai and China. Some of his accessories include:

Curtain rods

Curtain rods have become a game changer. They can switch up the look of curtains and help tie a room together. They come in two styles: a single rod and double rod.

The double rod allows you to hang a sheer under your heavier curtain. Conventional curtain rods are available in many wonderful finishes. The right curtain rod depends on the fabric you want to use.

For heavy fabrics, Sserwanga recommends a sturdy metal such as wrought-iron to avoid your curtain rod bowing under heavy fabric. It is also important to keep in mind where you want to mount your curtains, because that really does affect what type of curtain rod you use.

Before you buy your curtain rod, take the time to measure your window. This will help you figure out how long your curtain rod needs to be.

As a general rule of thumb, your curtain rod should extend three to six inches past your window frame. An elongated curtain rod will make your windows look grander, and it gives you more room to open your curtains, allowing a good amount of sunlight to enter your home. The rods should be at least an inch thick to support the weight of your curtains.

Hold-backs

Hold-backs are usually made of metal and far from being flexible or bendable, are rigid and stay in a fixed position. They are usually a rigid, cast metal, large loop or hook with a simple fixing plate at one end and a decorative finial at the other. When buying hold-backs look out for colours and finishes; for a seamless look, they should match the finials or curtain rods.

Curtain brackets

While they do not catch the eye in a direct way, brackets are integral to a curtain setup and must be sturdy, reliable and easy to install. The main factor to consider when buying curtain brackets is the style of your curtains. If they are a single curtain then a single bracket will be the best option and if they are double curtains, then a double bracket will be required.

The right brackets will accentuate the rod and bring strong design cohesion to the whole system. You can go decorative or sleek depending on your décor style.. To guarantee that the materials complement one other, choose brackets after choosing the rod.

Rings

Rings come in several types to suit every décor style. Some are sleek while others have simple design Decorative curtain rings come in various finishes to match any curtain rod and will give an elegant finish to your curtain.

Finials

To give your window treatments some flair, use decorative curtain rods and finials instead of standard metal curtain rods to hang curtains. When choosing finials, you want them to complement the curtain rod and your décor style. You might be obsessed with classical finials but they will not match your contemporary décor. Or you might love the sturdy looking bronze finials but they will not look great on your gold rod. Because they come in a multitude of styles and are made from various materials, you have the opportunity to match and mix for many possible combinations.

They can be found in several metals and metal finishes including bronze, silver, gold and pewter. Finials typically come in one inch sizing. If you have a larger room and taller ceiling, go for more dramatic and larger finials of around two inches to really take up the space. In a smaller room, you might want a more discrete finial.

Curtain tiebacks

Beautiful tiebacks are perfect for holding your curtains back and letting in the fresh air. Tiebacks are usually made of rope, cord, or other soft materials with an ornamental tassel at the front. Some are made from wires, beads, crystal glass, shells and even metal chains.