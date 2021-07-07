Accessories to beautify your bathroom

By Joan Salmon More by this Author

The general outlook of one’s bathroom ought to be inviting because it is a place that affords us privacy and we also unwind after a long day. Here are a few ways to brighten your intimate space without making any major structural changes:

Incorporate neutral coloured tiles

If your bathroom is under construction, Adrian Obonyo, an interior designer with Concept MacFaj, says you can go for neutral coloured tiles as well as patterned tiles. “The ideal neutral colours are white, ivory, and beige while these are complimented by bright highlighter tiles to add vibrancy. To complete the look, colour the walls with neutral colours where tiles have not been placed. Paint the ceiling white as well since neutral colours reflect lots of light thus a bright looking bathroom,” he explains.

Add reflective surfaces

Shimmering and reflective surfaces, usually metal are an amazing way to bounce light around a room and your bathroom will benefit from this to add brightness to it. Chris Haguma, an interior designer says one way to add such surfaces is by introducing chrome or brass fixtures, and mirror frames. “The brightness they bring causes the space to look bigger. You may also want to add gloss finish tiles which not only beautify the space but also allow light to bounce hence extra brightness. However, avoid using these tiles on the floor because they are slippery,” Haguma advises.

Use layered lighting

Sometimes that hanging bulb is either not bright enough to illuminate all corners or stands out like a sore thumb; never adding any beauty to the space.

Haguma says if you want to brighten up a room that does not get natural light, this is not a good solution. That is why layered lighting is a must.

“To achieve an attractive ambience, the light set should have at least two ceiling mounted lights or pendant lights. Accent lighting is great for highlighting features and in this case, you can use LED strips placed within shelves mainly open ones, or behind mirrors to create a floating effect hence a fascinating bathroom. Finally, for functionality, one would have to add a light fixture above a mirror or on either side of the mirror to avoid shadows,” says Obonyo.

Add mirrors

A mirror over the sink makes a lot of difference in a bathroom because it creates an illusion of a larger space and adds brightness to the room. If space allows, Obonyo says, a large expanse or full length mirror would add a lot of glitz to the space. “That said, do not make the mistake of installing facing mirrors as this creates an effect of multiple reflections which is not the purpose we want to create in this room,” he cautions.

Install a glass shower casing

Enclosing your shower may seem to take a bit of the bathroom space, more so if the room is already small. However, Haguma says if one uses a glass shower enclosure, with clear, frosted or textured glass, it allows light to go through it which prevents the effect of darkness. “With light going through, there is less worry of moisture build-up and dampness,” notes Haguma.

Add spa treats

Being an intimate place, adding a few spa accessories will add glam to the bathroom. One can just add a few basic treats such as soaking salts in a mason jar, a foot scrub, and essential oils as these will come in handy on those days when the body longs for extra care. “Besides, the oils can be added to your bath on a daily basis for a smooth feel while also making the bathroom smell amazing. One can also make bath bombs, decorative wicker balls all of which will spruce your bath while also giving you a pleasant way to spend a lazy afternoon,” Olive Kwesiga, a home owner, shares.

Fun children’s bath time

Sprucing the bathroom should not just focus on adults but also children (of all ages) because they enjoy these accessories as well. However, Obonyo says these are not good at keeping things intact, so they could break or throw some down the toilet which will mess up the drainage system. “Therefore, you do not have to invest in costly items but repurpose colourful home items such as a bright cup to hold the toothbrushes, an old shampoo container to become their soap dispenser. The rule of thumb, more so among younger children is that if the item has no edges, it is safe to repurpose. That said you can buy a fluffy colourful towel and some rubber ducks,” he says.

Free up your space

Accessories and décor aside, Kwesiga says clutter is one aspect that makes any space look unwelcoming. “In fact, it looks dreary as there is less light hitting surfaces because they are covered with things. Ensuring your bathroom is neat and clutter free will allow all the above efforts to be worth it. Organise your bathroom by creating storage space such as glass shelves, floating vanities, and any other cabinet types.”

Where the space is limited, Kwesiga says a ladder shelf may come in handy. “Being an open shelf, there is guaranteed free air circulation which does away with dampness. Additionally, it allows for easy access to high sections in the bathroom.”

