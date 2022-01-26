Bring the outdoors indoors in 2022

Bring more plant life indoors. Photo/unsplash.com

By  Joan Salmon

What you need to know:

This year, homeowners would like to be at one with nature by designing houses that blend well with the natural environment in terms of colour, materials and design. This is one of several trends for 2022.

Just like in 2021, biophilia continues to trend in 2022 where items such as wood, stone, and terracotta will continue to make headlines in interior design. The focus is to bring as much of the outdoors indoors.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.