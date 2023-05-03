Charcoal incense burners

Incense burning is a centuries-old tradition that can be used for various purposes, such as meditation, relaxation, spiritual practice, and even as a form of aromatherapy. One study found that students who had a scented candle lit near them were able to concentrate better on their work.

They also scored higher in creativity tests when compared with other colleagues who did not have the benefits of incense present while working. Whether it is during study or at work, the use of specific incenses enables clear thinking and helps in developing a state of complete awareness.

Charcoal incense censers, charcoal and aromatics are typically sold separately. There are many high-quality decorative censers made from different materials. Many censers have lids or other components that can hold incense sticks, while they can hold burning charcoal and aromatics when the lid is off. So for any incense enthusiast, a censer-type incense burner could be a great idea since it often accommodates both sticks and loose ingredients.

How to use

The most traditional style of heating or burning incense is to do so on top of, or right next to, a red-hot charcoal. Incense that is sprinkled directly on top of a hot charcoal burns very quickly and produces large amounts of smoke whereas incense sprinkled right next to, but not touching, the hot charcoal will release its fragrance more slowly and produce less smoke.

There are many types of charcoal that can be used for burning incense. The best type of charcoal to use is natural hardwood charcoal because it is less likely to produce sparks and does not give off any chemicals when burned. It is important to purchase charcoal that is made from sustainable sources and is free of any additives.

Charcoal bricks will burn up to an hour, outlasting cones or joss sticks. So you are allowed a longer period of enjoyment. Because you are using raw material, you have full control on the amount as well - for as little or as much intensity for your purposes.

Cost

You might not require to foot the electricity bills on a regular basis but you will incur costs on purchasing some charcoal every now and then.

Despite the regular costs incurred with charcoal burners, these devices are actually affordable on initial purchase from the store. They come in different ranges and cost from below as Shs50,000 and Shs70,000 approximately.

Safety tips

As with any open flame, it is essential to use caution when using a charcoal incense burner.

Do not leave the incense burner unattended while in use. It is essential to keep an eye on the burner while it is in service to ensure that it does not overheat or cause any other issues.

Keep the burner on a stable, heat-resistant surface. It is essential to place the burner on a surface that can handle the heat, such as a ceramic or metal tray.

Keep the burner away from flammable materials. Be sure to keep the burner away from anything that could catch fire, such as curtains or books.

Keep the burner out of reach of children and pets. Keeping the burner out of reach of children and pets is essential to ensure their safety.