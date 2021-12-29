Five ways to give your bathroom a spa feel

When one thinks of relaxation and rejuvenation, one thing comes to mind – a spa. While our thoughts may not be the same across the board, I believe a massage, steaming or sauna will do anyone much good and these are spa components. That is why the thought of giving one’s bathroom a spa feel will help in having these effects on a daily basis.

Having it in the comfort of your home is the cherry on the cake. Here are ways to achieve that:

Give it a clean and open feel

What our eyes see matters a lot in regards to how we feel. As such, creating as much space as possible in your bathroom is a step closer to achieving the spa feel and look.

“Spas are synonymous with having a sea of space and you can achieve that by ensuring things are neatly tucked away in one storage space or another. It could be a stylish basket near the shower or bathtub for a towel which ensures easy access yet doing away with clutter. The other option is open shelving for your sheets and towels as well as your bathing supplies. That is better than closed cabinetry as the former tends to make the room feel less confined,” Irene Mutoni, an interior designer shares.

The other way to achieve the open feel is going for neutral colours. “White should be the silent colour when doing your colour choices because it is the bedrock of neutral colours. With that comes all the other calm colours such as sky blue to give the illusion of expanse as well as a soothing feel,” she adds.

Bring nature indoors

A few plants here and there, in an organised manner and within reason, will add to achieving the spa effect you desire to achieve in your bathroom. “The adage, “too much of anything is bad” will apply here because you do not want to put very many plants in the space hence choking it up. That said, a hanging plant here, one besides the shower or at the corner of the bathtub, another at a stool in some corner will accentuate your bathroom in amazing ways such as lending a lease of vibrancy in a simple way. Additionally, these will purify the air within the room yet allow you to be closer to nature which is rejuvenating,” Isaiah Mwebe, a decorator shares.

Make use of refreshing scents

Seeing that we desire to relax, there is no harm in trying a few novel ideas. For example, Kenneth Musaazi, a botanist advises that as one adds plants to their bathroom, they ought to consider eucalyptus, and lavender as these give off scents that are therapeutic and will lower stress and anxiety levels. “Their scents are invigorated with steam as one takes their bath or soaks thus enhancing relaxation and rejuvenation while also bettering your mental health. You can also work with scented candles to make the whole experience magnificent,” he advises.

Get a creative towel display

What you use to display your towels is important when looking to achieve the spa look because we are looking at ultimately achieving an exotic feel. That is why Mutoni advises that one thinks through their options. “Most spas always create a display for the towels and what better way to show them off than creating a customised ladder shelf. With that, you will lovingly show off your clean fluffy towels. Unlike coloured towels, white towels give a better spa feel as the latter have the capacity to remain looking fresh for a long while. Adding a bathrobe or two will be a plus because donning one after your bath adds to the cosy and luxuriant feel you desire to achieve,” she says.

Change your showerhead

Imagine having a bath in the tropical outdoors away from the hustle and bustle of life, nestled in nature with tweeting birds! Sounds phenomenal, right? Mwebe says you can achieve that by changing your showerhead for one that can give you a waterfall effect or high pressure shower experience, either of which is phenomenal.

“If you do not have space for a bathtub or are weary of them, you can still have a rejuvenating bath by simply getting a showerhead that offers you a similar experience. Shop around the various bath shops to get something that will suit your fancy. That said, a rainfall showerhead will not let you down,” he says.