Cate Nakayiza specialises in making art of out natural fibres. 

Nakayiza’s love affair with banana fibre, sisal for décor

By  Edgar R. Batte

What you need to know:

  • Cate Nakayiza is living her artist’s dream creating home and office decor from natural materials such as banana fibre. The materials are relatively cheap, making her handcrafted products affordable on the market.
  • Prices: Nakayiza buys a sack of banana fibre at Shs10, 000. Her cheapest items cost as little as Shs5, 000 which makes them accessible to many people who wish to have affordable home or office décor. 

Her work environment is busy. Cate Nakayiza keeps picking from a pile of banana fibres then reaches for glue which she uses to stick a cylindrical banana fibre ball.

