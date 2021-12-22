Fun activities for you at home this festive season

I always look forward to December because it’s Christmas month, and a time to reconnect with family and friends that you may not have seen all year long.

Previously, Christmas meant travelling upcountry or overseas to a luxurious destination, merrymaking and catching up with your nearest and dearest. Covid-19 changed all that, given the travel restrictions and the need to protect our loved ones back in the village.

This year, I discovered so much joy in my apartment at Jakana Heights that I am carrying with me into the festive season. Here are a few tips on how to make the most of apartment living and seasonal entertaining as we wrap up 2021. The apartments at Jakana Heights, where I host my cooking show “Crystal’s Bites” are my inspiration!

Use the balcony to celebrate the season in style:

If you have a cool breeze and the beautiful view of Lake Victoria, it will definitely inspire you to sit outside with a glass of wine or a cup of tea as the sun sets. You could also try making some cocktails or mocktails in the run up to Christmas. Something different when you are entertaining. We all also need some chill time so remember that morning yoga, reading or a light workout goes a long way.

Host a games night:

With open-plan living there is plenty of room to host games night with easy access to the kitchen for refreshments and snacks.

Games such as Monopoly, Charades and Scrabble are fun ways to bond, enjoy each other’s company, tickle your brain and even bring out your competitive side.

Do you have a deck of playing cards? Bring them out then!

Host a lunch or dinner:

Christmas is the perfect time to try out new recipes, especially if you love your kitchen and cooking space. Bake a cake or Christmas cookies. Prepare a meal for friends and family.

I recommend the roast chicken drumsticks or pepper beef stir-fry recipes I shared recently on Crystal’s Bites (on my Youtube channel). You can also make the bacon and mushroom pasta or deep-fried broccoli that I cooked with my daughters on the show!

Catch a movie and binge on series:

They say home is where the heart is, and it’s even more so this time of year. Gather round with family and watch all those Christmas movies! Go all out with Christmas decor and light some candles in the evening.

Lay out some snacks and pop some popcorn. Have you tried caramel popcorn? It’s so yummy and popular with the little ones.

Snuggle up on the sofas, and let everyone choose their favourite Christmas film. My vote goes to Jingle Jangle on Netflix.

Host a sleepover in the living room:

Once in a blue moon, my children convince me to let them pile up the blankets and camp out in the living room. Especially when they have friends over. What better time of the year than Christmas? The agreement is everything needs to be tidied up and folded away in the morning. You could also have your girlfriends over for a pyjamas party. It’s a lovely way to catch up away from our busy lives.

So, if your year has been as hectic as mine and you need a break from all the negativity of Covid-19, make this Christmas count! If you can’t travel to your village or out of the country, save that ‘Ka money’ and live it up in your home with your loved ones.

About game nights

First, a “game night” is actually just a potluck dinner or dinner party with games as the entertainment. Keep that in mind as you plan this. The key is social interaction, as it would be with any dinner party with friends

Happy Holidays and have a Blessed 2022!