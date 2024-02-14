How to instantly add romance to your home

Once again it is that special day to celebrate the power of love. Valentine’s Day is the perfect occasion to add a touch of romance to our living spaces and create timeless memories for those we love.

Apart from the thematic colours of red, black and sometimes white, Sarah Katana, an interior designer says when styling a home for Valentine’s Day, homeowners should choose warm aspects that create a romantic and festive atmosphere.

Katana says, “Consider creating an aura that feels special and celebrates the connection with your loved ones. Tailor it to reflect your unique relation, and use designs that celebrate shared and lasting memories.”

Adhesive visuals

These are decorative elements that can be attached to various surfaces such as windows or walls and they offer a flexible and temporary way to enhance the aesthetics of any space.

While you may not need to re-paint your walls to curate a Valentine’s Day look you want, these adhesive visuals ease the effort as they help create an impression of the real thing. They include customised balloons, window decals with names or initials and love letter garlands, among others.

When styling you home for Valentine’s Day, it is important to choose visuals that coordinate with existing décor. For instance, children’s rooms can have playful and colourful adhesive visuals featuring characters, animals, or educational elements and for the purpose of adults, you may include thoughtful extras such as handwritten notes, love letters or a surprise gift. These details show effort and consideration, thus enhancing the moment.

Welcoming décor

Your home entrance, living room or hallway are one of the spaces that tend to capture the attention of guests. Remember first impressions last, therefore take extra care when selecting the décor your guests and loved ones will see first. Katana recommends personalised wall art, heart-shaped wreaths, photo prints, or items with sentimental value to your loved ones.

Floral décor

Flowers over the years have become a symbol of love and affection making them a popular choice for Valentine’s Day. And while they are visually stunning and appeal to the senses, their vibrant colours, delicate petals and pleasing fragrance create a captivating and sensory-rich experience.

Yvonne Coomber an interior designer notes that flowers bring about a cheerful emotional feelings in those who enter a room, they make the space more welcoming and create a sharing atmosphere.

Different flowers evoke different emotions. The emotion you should be looking for on this day is love, tenderness and joy. For instance, whereas red and pink hues bring a natural and vibrant element to your space, roses according to research are a classic choice for Valentine’s Day.

The red rose is the most iconic flower for its associations with love, but white, pink, and even orange roses are often given to express loving feelings like admiration, desire, and enchantment.

Long-stemmed roses are a classic for a reason, and any variety of colors can depict your deep affection through a poetic gesture. Additionally, they come with a sweet scent. Incorporating fragrant flowers such as roses, lavender or jasmine adds an extra sensory element to home decor.

Carnations symbolise fascination and love and they are an appropriate gift for your first date with a romantic partner or a more casual romantic occasion.

White carnations are among the most popular floral symbols of new beginnings. Light pink and red blooms can portray your adoration or admiration for a significant other. These carnations are a softer way to say “I love you,” and many new couples can show their feelings with these arrangements.

Orchids are the most romantic flowers gifted among lovers. The orchid often represents of love and fertility. They have a delicate beauty and a sense of sophistication that makes them perfect for showcasing in a home. Because orchids typically last longer than other flowers, they are the perfect way to keep your loved one thinking of you for days to come.

While some florists recommend choosing one, others advise creating a mixed bouquet. Feel free to use flowers in a way that brings you joy; you can create a centerpiece with a vase of flowers or even scatter rose petals on the table or floor for an extra touch or even use just a single stem.

Lighting

Lighting plays a crucial role in creating a warm, romantic and intimate atmosphere. Consider to use elements such as candles, table lamps and string lights to create a romantic and inviting setting.

For instance, as fairy string lights create a subtle and warm ambient glow. They can be used in several ways such as draping them over furniture, along shelves, or across a headboard to add a touch of magic to any room.

They also outline shapes, words, or patterns which turns the lights into a decorative feature. Additionally, as bedrooms are the ultimate space that incite intimacy, string lights can be hang from the ceiling to mimic a canopy over a bed for a cosy and romantic feel.

Table décor

The dining table is one of the spaces you should consider to style. With a colour theme of your choice, choose items that reflect the elements of love. Set a special dinner table with elegant dinnerware. Table cloths and napkins.

For instance, just as the runner rug at the entrance of your home enhances aesthetics, lay a white table runner designed with heart shapes of any colour on your table and use red or pink napkin folding to creating an inviting space.

Decorate with tealights or votive candles and place them in glass candleholders. The flickering lights from the candles have a romantic, cosy vibe that is perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Consider colourful glass candleholders, as this cast beautiful colours across the table. For a sophisticated twist, get a set of candleholders of the same color (the heights can vary) and line them up in rows of three.

Romantic drapes and beddings

While the right drapes and beddings can enhance the overall ambiance of space, using soft textures, elegant fabrics and carefully chosen colours that are soft and warm such as blush pink, muted lavender, deep reds, whites, or warm purples contribute to a cosy and inviting space and evoke a sense of warmth and intimacy.

Katana says, “Create depth and texture by layering your bed with different textures and fabrics to create a comfortable sleeping environment. For instance, combine a soft duvet with plush throw blankets and accent pillows.”

She cautions against overwhelming the space with too many decorations, but rather advises homeowners to focus on creating a refined, balanced and intimate setting for Valentine’s Day look.

Cushions, artwork, throws and the best linen sheets are all great ways to decorate your house for Valentine’s Day. Bedside lighting ideas are also a key tool for decorators instantly control change their ambiance .