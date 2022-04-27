How to keep the basement safe

A basement refers to an area of the house that is built underground. These areas of the home create an ideal location for storage or livable space, depending on each occupant’s needs. Because it is out of sight, this area tends to be overlooked when it comes to maintenance, according to Vincent Mugisha, a construction engineer, yet because of its position, it is more prone to dampness and mold. Here are suggestions to help you keep your basement in pristine condtion.

Proper lighting

Basements rarely have windows to allow in natural light. It is, therefore, advisable to install the right sources of lighting.

Related These modern installations will transform your home Homes and Property

“We have several lighting options for the basement and these include having a wide window in the sides of the walls or installing electric lights. Main switches are installed at the entrance of the room to avoid accident while entering,” says Mugisha.

He suggests high wattage lights especially if one uses incandescent lamps because the higher the wattage the lamp is, the brighter it is. But in order to save consumption, you can replace the incandescent bulbs with a 23-watt CFL that will give off as much light as the old 100-watt bulb did, while still staying below the 60-watt power cutoff. You should not, however, install a 100-watt bulb, as that could cause a fire hazard especially if the basement is used as a storage area,” Mugisha says.

Waterproof your basement

“Since it is a basement, there are more chances of moisture accumulating because of coldness and if there is no water proof, it means all the walls will get molds and other bacteria, which are dangerous to health,” he says.

To waterproof the basement, apply a strong concrete sealer on the floor and walls; it is easy to clean and very good at keeping everything dry and clean. While applying concrete, ensure that you have used enough quantity and good quality of materials.

“Ensure that your basement does not have any leaks especially on the windows or between the walls. If leakages are spotted get an expert to repair them as soon as possible,” the engineer advises.

Mugisha notes that since the basement is one of the overlooked areas in the home, installing surveillance devices can help you to know whatever is happening, even when you are not there.

“While securing your home do not ignore the basement. You can install surveillance equipment such as water detector, alarms, security cameras and sensor lights to alert you of intruders or any other unpleasant activity going on down there,” he says.

“Water detectors will help you to identify any major water damage in your home, the detectors also alerts you of any leaks so that you take care of repairs in a timely manner. It is also advisable to have a water pump in your basement for emergency in case there is any flood, “he says.

Control the junk

If the homeowner is not keen, the basement will become a place for all things to go and die. To control junk pile up and keep the space clean, get rid of everything that you do not need, use, or want, or relocate those items that belong elsewhere in the house. If you have shelves and go through them to see what you have and separate the junk from the valuable things.

Starting from the top of the room, clear out cobwebs from corners, clean out light fixtures and wash down the walls, if needed.

Dust all surfaces, again moving from top to bottom. If you have windows in the basement, give them a wash as well as the window tracks and blinds. Clean the baseboards and end with a good vacuum of the space.