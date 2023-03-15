Plants that bring positive energy to spaces

Beyond the more commonly recognised plant benefits such as air purification, increasing oxygen levels and generally making us feel better, certain plants are believed to be able to neutralise any bad vibes and fill your home with good energy. However, according to John Baptist Matovu, a gardener, the beliefs surrounding these plants might just be myths since they vary from country to country.

“For instance, in Buganda, when you plant a bean and it dies, it means you are going to fall sick. The meaning changes from region to region and also depending on whom one talks to,” says Matovu.

Lillian Katiso, a horticulturist, notes that there are a number of plants associated with peaceful, powerful and rewarding feelings wherever they are planted. These include:

The money plant

Scientifically known as Epipremnum aureum, the Marble Queen plants is believed to bring blessings, good luck, and money to households and is an extremely popular houseplant in India. In China, the Pilea peperomioides, also known as coin plant and pancake plant, is also believed to bring luck with money.

“The luxurious green plant seems to have acquired its famed powers for financial stability and wealth from its unique coin shaped foliage,” Katiso explains.

In central Uganda, the short stemmed plant known as bala is also believed to bring fortune and wealth to homes.

“Commonly sold as a houseplant or bonsai, the tree name comes from an old tale of a poor man who acquired wealth by discovering this tree and selling its seeds,” Matovu adds.

Peace plant

Locally known as oluwanyi in central Uganda, the Dracaena afromontana plant is believed to spread peace by eliminating disputes in homes. A dracaena can easily be planted everywhere. It is reliable, persists in all climatic conditions and grows very straight, therefore it is commonly used for fencing and particularly for demarcating land boundaries.

Another plant believed to have peaceful vibes is according to Katiso, the peace lily. The lily’s white blooms symbolise peace, purity, simplicity and cleanliness which stimulates tranquility in spaces.

The plant expert also recommends the olive tree also known as olea europaea as an edible fruit that is believed to stimulate abundance, recognition and peace.

“The sun tropical broadleaf evergreen tree is tolerant to drought and is sacred in some western cultures as a representation of virtue, victory, productivity and peace,” she shares.

The olive, she adds thrives best in full sun of not less than six hours a day and requires soil rich in fertilisers.

Sage is also believed to have extraordinary cleansing properties that help in eliminating negative emotions like fear and anger. The plant stimulates positive energy flow and is very beneficial because of its numerous medicinal qualities. It should be placed in dry areas with low humidity.

If you are dealing with hateful people in your life, eucalyptus can help you. It will drive out possible harm from your house and promote prosperity and economic welfare. You can also keep it in your office or workplace. It helps to remove all the negative energies and improve your sleep quality as well.

Prayer plant

Also known as marantas, the prayer plant apparently gets its name from its leaves which lie flat during the day and fold up like praying hands at night. Popular for their bright-green, oval-shaped leaves with coloured veins arrayed in a distinctive pattern, the plants also produce tiny white or purple flowers from time to time. Prayer plants can tolerate a wide range of lighting conditions, making them adaptable enough for any room in your home.

“The plants is said to help improve one’s creativity, emotional support, good luck, growth, prosperity, and renewal,” says Katiso.

The holy appearance of the folded leaves has been associated with gratitude in several cultures and giving someone a prayer plant is a way of expressing gratitude.

Joy

According to Katiso, cacti are gorgeous plants that do not need much care and are easy to keep. They absorb negative feelings and can help you fight off gloominess and anxiety. They also soak up all the negative electromagnetic energy from the electronic devices in your home.

Jasmine is another plant claimed to have the ability to mend broken hearts and bring in positive energy. According to ancient medicine, you should put it in your bedroom to enhance your romance. Mint can help keep bad vibes away and spread positivity in your house.

Luck

“The lucky bamboo in its attractive stem is believed to bring wealth, luck, success, health and prosperity,” says horticulturist Lillian Katiso.

The lucky bamboo is also a perfect gift to wish someone health and prosperity. The number of stalks in the plant shows how many blessings you want to give someone.

So, while gifting a lucky bamboo plant to someone, try to get a plant with many stalks.