Plants that thrive when neglected

Just like children or pets, plants demand a lot of attention and care, which discourages the busy homeowner from attempting to have them. The good news is there are some plants that actually do well with the least attention. Here are some plants that can accommodate your busy schedule.

Snake plant

Said to keep snakes at bay, the snake plant, also known as mother-in-law’s tongue is a favourite of newbie gardeners because it will withstand any conditions. Jane Nakiryowa, a florist, says this low-maintenance plant surely thrives on neglect.

“It does not have to be watered more than once a week to blossom. In fact watering it daily does it more harm than good. It will also do well in a dark apartment because even without sunshine, it will grow. However, the more sunlight it receives, the better it will blossom. It is a hardy plant that continues to grow even when circumstances become dismal,” she shares.

Pothos plant

The plant is also known as the devil’s ivy, comes in several variations. Just like the snake plant, the pothos plant is good for busy people because it is difficult to kill.

“Apart from staying around for long, they do well even with minimal lighting. However, the variegated variation has little chlorophyll thus may need a bit more light to make photosynthesis possible. Otherwise, you only need to water them after a minimum of a week,” Sarah Kiwewa, a gardener shares. She adds that before watering the pothos plant, ensure that the soil is not soggy otherwise it will start dying out. It thus desires a spell of nearly dry soil before it is watered again.

Zamioculcas zamiifolia plant

Commonly known as the ZZ plant, the Zanzibar Gem or Zamioculcas zamiifolia can spend a month without any care and still thrive. The semi-succulent native of East Africa can hold onto as much water as possible making it a favourite for busy people. Nakiryowa says be it in the office or in a room with less sunlight exposure, the ZZ plant will thrive. “Boasting of moisture-filled fleshy leaves, the ZZ plant loves to totally dry out before being watered again. Even when placed where sun light is not in abundance, they will grow which makes them amazing indoor plants,” she says.

That said, when you come around to giving it some love, rotate it to allow for all-round growth. Dust the leaves as well for efficient photosynthesis and while at it, check the leaf underside to ensure there are no pests.

Air plants

These plants are originally from the wild therefore it is not strange that with less care, they will thrive. Coming from the tillandsia family, they come in various sizes and shapes. Nakiryowa says seeing that they are epiphytes, air plants grow on surfaces of other plants such as a tree trunk and will get nutrients and water from the rain, air as well as organic matter.

ALSO READ: How to choose compound plants

“These do not need soil which eases the burden of ensuring that soil quality is suitable. As such, you can hang them anywhere in your house as long as they can get air,” she says. For busy people, these plants are ideal because they only need some water once or twice a week, time you can spare on one of your breaks.

“Soak them in water once or twice a week for an hour. In between there, a spray of water as you run out or as soon as your return for extra moisture is surely not much to ask for. The frequency of the spraying is dependent on how dry the air within your house is. Therefore, if it is somewhat moist, one spray between the baths will do,” Nakiryowa adds.

Aloe-vera

As you walk out of Sarah Kiwewa’s compound, you notice a patch of healthy-looking aloe-vera pants. However, she says save bringing one shoot of the plant and putting into the soil, she has not done much. “Yes, I watered it in the first few days, but that was it. Today, it is a bush of healthy-looking succulent leaves. As long as its roots are anchored in the soil, it will thrive. In times when the conditions are harsh, it will feed off its succulent leaves until some rains show up. Even then, the leaves will remain fleshy. The plant will also do well indoors, even with minimal light,” she says.

Inch plant

When Sarah Kiwewa, with delight, shared about the inch plant, I was eager to know more about the plant. Also called the wandering Jew, is one that grow literally everywhere. However, my joy was somewhat curtailed because growing up, my mother referred to it as a weed owing to its creeping characteristic. No wonder Kiwewa says it is best kept in a hanging basket.