Renovate without a hustle

While a home renovation project will better any home’s value, cause to it to have better functionality as well as improve its aesthetics, there is also the possibility of the costs getting so high, making it almost impossible. However, if you are looking to work on a budget, here are some things to consider

Create a plan

Planning is very important in any renovation project as it helps you outline what the work entails. On the financial side, it gives you a clearer picture of how much you will need to execute the project.

“Making a list of what the project’s core objectives are, as well as those which can be left out in case the budget is tight, is crucial in keeping your head above the water. It is also important to have a realistic picture of what each stage will cost you,” Lawrence Simiyu, a contractor, says.

Get the right people

Not everyone that has worked at a building site is fit to be part of your team. Simiyu says that it is important to ask around for recommendations.

“These could be from friends or home and property social media pages as these will give you a candid review. You could also pay some a visit unannounced at their workshops, if you know their locations, to be sure they will do the job you require, ” says Simiyu, adding that taking your time to pick the team will leave you with fewer regrets.

Mix up materials

Inasmuch as uniformity would be every person’s dream during a renovation project, in the name of keeping the budget affordable, Simiyu says you may have to make some considerations. “For example, rather than have wooden floors throughout the house, owing to their cost, you could opt for cheaper flooring materials in the other rooms leaving the wood in the living area. Cheaper options include tiles, and peel-and-stick floors,” adds Simiyu.

Do some of the work

When you need to cut back on costs, one of the things is to get your hands dirty as well. “You could help with lots of work on a renovation site. For example, lending a hand in carrying material, demolition or cleaning out the debris. All these will in turn cut back on the costs hence savings,” Nasser Kyeyune, a contractor shares.

Watch out for unforeseen costs

During renovation, chances are you will find hidden problems beneath the surface that will cause your estimated budget to escalate. Simiyu says these could include worn out wiring, and broken plumbing which could also have caused other issues within the walls. “It is therefore important to allocate at least 20 per cent of the total budget to the unexpected costs. This will avoid stalling of the project,” he stresses.

Combine projects

If you have a grand plan to, say paint several rooms, you might want to do it at once, if possible. Adrian Obonyo, an inerior designer advises that combining projects helps to cut back costs rather than when you get a contractor for each room as it drives up the labour costs. “When combined, you will pay a lump sum cost rather than individual costs which are ultimately higher,” he explains.

Clean up

Even before you decide to break and change things, cleaning and putting things in order will give your house a better look. “More to that, when the house is cleaned up, it will be easier to reorganise furniture or see better ways to store your property, giving your home a pleasing look without spending a penny,” Irene Mirembe, an interior designer, shares.

Getting rid of clutter also opens up spaces while allowing you to see any hidden damage such as leaking pipes that could have been affecting the house’s integrity. “Devoid of clutter, damage is easier to avert and repairs easier to do. The costs of cleaning up are also avoided,” she shares.

Prioritise based on impact

Renovations are about improving the outlook of a property. As such, Obonyo says to save on costs, engage in projects that create the biggest impact first. “These include painting, lighting, and flooring. For example, a fresh coat of paint will brighten and enhance the looks of your home. Flooring will also enhance the house as it ties the paint and accessories together.”

If the budget can still allow, you can also go for small changes that have a huge impact such as:

● Painting the trimming rather than the entire house,

● Repairing rather than replacing some things such as cabinets which could just take a coat of paint,

● Changing cabinet hardware such as handles will give the kitchen a facelift.

● Changing the towels and rugs in the bathroom will give it a facelift.

● Getting a new pair of bed sheets, a bed spread or curtains will uplift the entire bedroom.

Kyeyune adds that even the outdoors will benefit, for example the garden, when you weed or prune the overgrown plants while the lawns need changes as small as mowing and weeding.

Shop for great bargains

It does not hurt to compare prices before you make a final purchase.“Have three prices to compare with so that you get a good price for the accessories and other items you will need. Even when you get things on clearance sale, as long as they are in good shape, all is well and no one really cares where you bought them from as long as they function well. The most important thing is that you get a good deal for not so much,” Kyeyune shares.

Have room cost limit

While you already have an overall budget for your renovation, Adrian Obonyo, an interior designer at Concept MacFaj, says there is need to set a spending limit for each room. “For example, it would not make much sense to use up 40 per cent of your budget on the kitchen yet there are several other rooms to see to, such as the master bedroom, living room, and other bedrooms.” He emphasises the need to stipulate the cost for each room.