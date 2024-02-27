Shopping guide for perfect bathroom accessories

If the thought of using your bathroom fills you with dread, chances are that you have an inadequately decorated space. The bathroom is supposed to be a place where one can rest and wind down, that is why it is sometimes called the restroom.

The term restroom derived from the fact that in the early 1900s through to the middle of the century up-scale restaurants, theatres and performing facilities would often have comfortable chairs or sofas located within or in a room directly adjacent to the actual toilet and sink facilities, something which can be seen in some movies of the time period.

You might not have to go as far as having a sofa in your bathroom but a place to sit such as a chair or stool would greatly improve your bathroom experience. Your bathroom is a reflection of your tastes and preferences and this will extend to the accessories you choose. The right accessories complete the design and enhance the decor of your bathroom. Here are some more accessories that can help make your bathroom more functional and more stylish.

Shelves

You Bathroom shelf choice is guided by the size of the space and the décor. They can range from a single wall-mounted shelf or several shelves that can be used for both storage and décor.

They are made from different materials including glass, wood and plastic, among others.

Typically positioned above the sink and below the mirror, bathroom shelves help your take advantage of your bathroom’s full potential.

Soap dispensers

A soap dispenser goes beyond functionality; it is a great way to enhance the overall aesthetics and hygiene of your space. There are various options available on the market, from traditional pump dispensers to touchless, sensor-activated soap dispensers. Selecting the perfect one for your space involves considerations of style, convenience and sustainability.

Using a soap dispenser makes washing your hands more economical because the amount of soap you use is regulated, thus eliminating any waste. Buy a soap dispenser that holds enough soap to last for at least a week for your family.

Towel rails

Towel rails are functional as well as decorative elements in your bathroom. That is why the most significant consideration when choosing rails is the finish. There are so many options and each finish has its own distinct aesthetic, ranging from modern and minimalist to warm and inviting. Considering the overall style and vibe of your bathroom can help you narrow down your options and find the perfect finish to complement your decor.

If your bathroom has a sleek and modern style, a brushed nickel towel rail finish could be a good choice. This is finish is also perfect for small bathrooms because its reflective surface can help bounce light around the room, creating the illusion of more space. Its sleek and minimalist look can help keep the space feeling uncluttered and streamlined.

For a more traditional or vintage bathroom style, consider a brass gold finish. These finishes are ideal for a large bathroom and can create a sense of cosiness and intimacy. For maximum effect, the rails should be place where they can have they have the most visual impact and can be conveniently accessible to people getting out of the shower.

Grab rails

Grab rails provide extra support and safety in the bathroom. Getting in and out of the shower can be a tricky chore, especially with a wet slippery floor. Grab rails are available in different lengths and different materials such as chrome, stainless steel, and plastic.

The production material determines the weight capacity of the grab rail and they accommodate up to 250 kilogrammes capacity. For maximum strength and durability opt for high grade stainless steel. They are not only long-lasting but are also easy to clean.

Toothbrush holders

A toothbrush holder ensures that toothbrushes are hygienically stored thus contributing to the oral health of the whole family. Toothbrush holders come in different types and each has unique features suited to individual needs.

Wall-mounted toothbrush holders, for example, are ideal for optimising space in small bathrooms, while the freestanding toothbrush holders offer flexibility in organisation and can be easily moved as needed. When choosing a toothbrush holder, consider your family’s specific needs and the features of your bathroom.

If you have small children, you could opt for a fun and colourful one to make their use more appealing. On the contrary, if you are looking for a minimalist and elegant design, you may prefer a stainless steel or ceramic toothbrush holder. If you have a big family, pick a toothbrush holder that stores several toothbrushes with a divider big enough even for large handled toothbrushes.

Extractor fans

With all the heat and steam, the bathroom tends to get stuffy. This stuffiness will result into the growth of mould and bad odour. An extractor fan can effectively prevent condensation from forming on the walls, ensuring mould does not find the conditions it needs to start growing. This is a must-have accessory especially for windowless bathrooms. Select a fan that will start automatically once the humidity level in your bathroom crosses a certain level.

Lighting

According to meteorelectrical.com, traditionally, bathroom lighting has been functional lighting only. However, times have changed and so have the trends for bathroom lighting. Before you decide on warm white or cool white for bathroom, you need to fully understand your bathroom lighting requirements. Ask yourself. How much natural daylight is shining through to your bathroom? Are there certain features of your bathroom that you want to enhance? Do you want to create an ambience to increase comfort?

Therefore, warm white colour temperatures are quite often used in commercial environments, such as spas and treatment rooms, helping maintain that relaxed atmosphere.