Simple trends that will add glamour to your bedroom

In addition to being your sanctuary, your bedroom should also be calm enough to lull you to sleep when you are tired and inspire you when you wake up. If these feel like such high expectations from one room that is a clear indication that your space needs some changes. Here are a few simple tweaks that will upgrade and bring a touch of glamour to your bedroom.

Canopy beds

For centuries canopy beds were a luxury only reserved for the upper class and royalty. With changing times especially innovations that support mass production, now canopy beds are available for everyone in a range of designs and sizes.

Whether you go for an elegant four-poster, traditional, ornate or minimal these beds will truly elevate your room almost instantly. There are different ways to accentuate your bed, you can either add curtains, a colourful cloth or even something as practical as cute mosquito net.

If you prefer the minimalist style, go for canopy that still looks great unadorned. The good news is that you are now able to have custom-made canopy beds locally, which makes it easy for one to get a bed that fits perfectly in their space and blends well with the rest of the décor.

Style with pillows

Many of us fall in two categories when it comes to pillows; we either have too many or very few. Pillows should be used for more than providing support when you sleep. They are actually a vital styling tool for interior decorators.

But with a few guidelines, you too should be able to turn into your bed into a stunning feature in the room. Queen-sized beds look good with two matching pillows in the back, and an accent pillow in the front.

To create an illusion of different dimensions and luxury mix different materials and patterns. For king-sized beds, use bigger pillows (26x26) at the back, then smaller ones (20x20) in the middle and complete the look with accent pillows in front.

Bedside lighting

Your bedroom light should be able to accentuate beauty of other decor elements, lift your spirits and relax you at the same time. To achieve this delicate balance therefore, layer your ambient, task, and accent lighting. Having a combination of lights gives you the freedom to choose an appropriate lighting for the right purpose.

For bookworms, consider wall-mounted light fixtures with adjustable arms so that the light can be directed on the reading material. Each bedside light should operate on its own switch, either directly on the fixture or a wall switch within easy reach.

An important feature of bedroom lights is the shade. A shade controls intensity by blocking, filtering or directing light to a surface. For specific activities such as reading, go for a dark shade as it will direct the light downwards to the pages of your book and for ambient lighting, go with a lighter shade.

Plants

There is a common misconception that plants do not belong in the bedroom because they release carbon dioxide and absorb oxygen from the air at night. That plants actually do this is true but the misunderstanding are the amounts involved.

However, the rate of plant respiration during the night is too minimal to cause health issues or generate unhealthy levels of carbon dioxide in your bedroom while you sleep.

A study to find out the effect of the Ficus plant which is known to have the highest oxygen absorption reported that it only uses about 0.17 percent of oxygen molecules in the air over the entire night. So having cleared the air, go ahead and add plants to your bedroom décor. Some plants are much better at this than others. For example, the Areca Palm has one of the highest transpiration rates of any plant, with a six-foot plant being able to evaporate a quart of water into the air in every 24-hour period.

Higher humidity is especially beneficial in the bedroom as for most people it is where they spend a large portion, if not the highest proportion, of their time, and high humidity has numerous health advantages.

As well as purifying the air from toxins, Aloe Vera is one of the few plants that continue respiration throughout the night. This means that while you are sleeping, the plant is working to take in carbon dioxide from the air and give out oxygen.

This provides you with ultra-fresh air to breathe while you are sleeping, which is good for your health and will potentially result in a better night of sleep. Another great plant is lavender which is popular for its sleep-inducing properties.

If you are having trouble getting to sleep or staying asleep, then lavender is an ideal plant to grow in your bedroom.

Add interest to your ceiling

Consider highlighting your ceiling as a way to express creativity. There are so many patterns, materials and colours to work with. Wooden ceilings instantly change a room’s interiors, giving it a unique appearance.

They create a simple yet appealing ambience and lend old-world charm. Try playing with texture paints to add beauty to your ceiling. While there is a wide variety of these paints in the market, shades of blue can be a good choice for ceilings. However, avoid navy blue or dark blue as it can make the place appear smaller.

Pillows

Many of us fall in two categories when it comes to pillows; we either have too many or very few. Pillows should be used for more than providing support when you sleep. They are actually a vital styling tool for interior decorators.

But with a few guidelines, you too should be able to turn into your bed into a stunning feature in the room. Queen-sized beds look good with two matching pillows in the back, and an accent pillow in the front.