Smart gadgets that reduce home bills

We have embraced technology in all aspects of our lives, from waking us up to reminding us when to buy presents for our loved ones. Thanks to new innovations there are gadgets that will help us run our homes more effectively and consequently save us some money.

Water-saving showerhead

If you have teenagers in the home, you might understand how their inexplicably long showers can cause stress and frustration. To solve this water wastage and save yourself a headache-causing bill at the end of the month, install a water-saving showerhead.

The showerhead able to track and monitor your water usage. The device syncs to an app on your phone and lets you know just how much water and at what temperature) you are using, this will help you regulate how much water everyone is using.

Energy-efficient oven

Upgrading to a more energy-efficient oven can lower your energy bills. Get an oven that lets you cook without preheating, saving you money and time.

Smart doorbells

Perhaps the simplest but most effective smart home modification is a wireless doorbell. These clever gadgets have an inbuilt camera so you can see exactly who is at your door, and answer them from your phone.

A smart doorbell can have all the benefits of a home security system without having to spend. There are many types of doorbells on the market that are inexpensive but effective for instance, Nest doorbell can automatically call emergency contacts if there is suspicious behavior and also has a siren if you want to deter potential criminals.

Solar lighting

Now you do not have to spend on your garden lighting with solar powered. Some brands such as Solpex Solar Path Lights can also turn on at dusk and off at sunrise automatically. These lights can continue lighting for up to 10 hours if they receive sis to eight hours of sunlight daily.

Solar-powered generator

A solar powered generator is a perfect solution for those living in rented homes or apartments where they are forbidden from installing panels on the roof.

The best solar generators can reliably and sustainably meet various energy needs, including, powering, lighting and charging devices such as laptops, smartphones and tablets.

A large-size solar generator that has an inverter rating of 2000 watts or above and a battery backup of sizes 2,000Wh to 10,000Wh can power a whole house for 2 to 8 hours. However, the backup time can be increased by reducing the house load.

The backup time of a solar generator is also dependent upon its MPPT range also known as PV input rating. To keep the price low and profit high some solar generator manufacturer reduces the electronics of MPPT and this affects the backup time of solar generator.

Moreover, a solar generator with a higher PV input rating can last longer because it can connect with

Smart refrigerators

The fridge is one of the most hardworking appliances in modern homes. Until now, fridges had two power levels; all or nothing. Full power meant consuming the highest possible amount of energy which has changed with the advent of smart devices.

Smart fridges are designed to consume only as much electricity as they actually need; because they know precisely when and how much is required to run. This helps to reduce your energy consumption and lower your monthly energy bills.

According to lg.com, a smart fridge is equipped with advanced technology such as WiFi connectivity, voice control, and integration with other smart home devices. By using a smart fridge, you can enjoy numerous benefits that make your life more convenient and efficient.

In fact, with many smart fridges, you can customise its settings to fit your preferences and lifestyle.

With just a few taps on the fridge’s interface, you can adjust its temperature, humidity, and other settings to create the perfect environment for your food and drink.

Some features clean and purify its internal air to keep food fresher for longer, ultimately reducing food waste and saving you money.

Smart ceiling fans

The ceiling fan too has been given an upgrade. The smart ceiling fan is fitted with motion sensors so it will only work when it detects someone in the room.

Smart Bulbs