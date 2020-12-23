Stay safe at that party

By Promise Twinamukye More by this Author

Covid-19 cancelled much of 2020. In fact, if people were not defiant, Christmas parties were legally cancelled.

But some had already taken the bus to the village, those staying in town especially in estates are planning to come together for one big party as neighbours.

In times of Covid-19, what are the guidelines to attending such gatherings, even when you believe you trust everyone present.



Wear that mask

By now, everyone knows the role a mask plays in preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Even when many Ugandans claim they are not comfortable, they acknowledge the importance of wearing one.

Claire Muhindo will not have a gathering of any sort this Christmas. She says a mask would however be an important idea if one is to host that party.

She however, notes that unless organising a small get together is inevitable, people should stay in their homes.

Fruits, ginger and lemon

These are easiest things one needs to boost their immunity. At such a time, any chance one gets, they have to boost their immunity and thus, fruits such as ginger, lemon, honey and various herbs are important for the party.

Sanitiser, temperature gun and washing hand water station

You cannot guarantee everyone will carry their personal sanitiser.

Buying a big sanitiser bottle and place it where everyone is able to reach it may solve much. A temperature gun will come in handy in addition to a hand washing station.

The loos

Keeping your bathroom stocked with enough toilet paper and disinfectants would help keep germs away from toilet surfaces.

Shopping list

Disinfectants

50ml bottle of Jik costs Shs42, 000.

50ml bottle of Dettol costs Shs35, 000.

A pack of toilet paper rolls start from Shs10, 000 depending on the type.

Temperature guns cost Shs100, 000.

50ml bottle of sanitizer costs Shs4, 000. The bigger the size, the higher the price.

A pack of 50 masks cost between Shs45, 000 and Shs50, 000 depending on where you buy them.

350ml hand sanitiser dispenser costs Shs8, 000 on online shops.

Extras

Buying disposable utensils will help lessen the spread of germs.

Remember having a contact from a nearest healthcare could be of a big help in case of any emergencies.

Everything said and done, there are more chances everyone will not make it for a celebration, thus, you can invite everyone to the party with the aid of technology. Put that Zoom app to use.

If your house is not as big and ventilated, you could consider holding the party outdoor for better aeration.

Lastly, to stay on the right side of the law, know when to close the party.