Steps to an energy- efficient kitchen

Get your cooking done and save as much as energy as possible with the steps below.

Now that most people are spending more time at home, it is a perfect time to try out those recipes you have been pushing to the side because you did not have enough time to experiment, it is time to cook your food like never before and time to make maximum use of your kitchen.

However, as you try this and that, you also want to keep the utility bills at a manageable level, as this is period of economic hardship and every coin counts.

Here are a few tips to get you started on being energy efficient, without holding back on your culinary desire.

Take note of peak time

According to Abdulhakim Yiga, an electrical engineer in Kampala, there are two periods of energy consumption: on-peak and off-peak hours.

On-peak hours are when electricity demand is at its highest. So you pay the highest amount per kWh whereas off-peak hours tend to attract low rates. This means electricity is often cheaper late at night and early in the morning and pricier during daytime and early evenings.

“You could switch on appliances that use more energy (such as the refrigerator, washing machine among others) during the off-peak hours and use them less during on-peak hours to save energy,” Yiga advises.

Avoid unnecessary consumption

In cases when you need to use a kettle, you could boil at once and keep the hot stuff in a flask to lessen the need to constantly power your kettle on when you need that coffee or tea. You can also cook once and make enough food for lunch and supper to save energy. It will take less time and energy to heat the food if it is not still hot (in instances where it was not kept in a flask).

Turn off appliances from the wall

This will include the lights and other appliances such as electric kettle, coffee maker, microwave, cooker, among others.

While you may imagine that no power is being consumed because the appliances are on standby, energy is still flowing out.

It is therefore advisable to switch appliances off from the wall (socket) to ensure there is no current flowing unnecessarily.

According to whe.org gadgets such as the toaster and coffee maker still use energy when plugged in, even if they are not being used.

Leaving the lights on especially during daytime when you could be using natural light, wastes power.

In places such as the living room and other rooms where natural light can be let in in the room during the day, switching off the lights would be energy efficient.

Use energy saver and LED bulbs

Some bulbs use more energy than others. Yiga therefore, advises resorting to energy-saving or LED bulbs that have less voltage and therefore use less energy, and are still bright enough.

“You can consider exchanging the high voltage bulbs with the energy savers to save more on the utility bills,” he said.

Energy savers around Kampala and other regions cost anywhere from Shs4, 000 to Shs10, 000 depending on the size of the bulb.

LED bulbs which also come with a waterproof cover cost between Shs8, 000 to Shs25, 000.

Shut appliance doors… tight

Since the doors (of the fridge or oven) are for keeping in the coldness and heat respectively, constantly opening them for long periods will make the appliance lose the cold and heat, thus using a lot more energy in trying to revive the lost temperature.

If it is an oven, switching on the light can help you tell the status of what you are baking without actually opening it. Closing the fridge after finding what you were looking for also minimises power wastage.

Among other things, one can use alternative and cheaper energy sources. For foods that take a long time to cook such as dry beans and peas, some vegetables, and other foods, energy-saving stoves that burn with wood or charcoal are a good option. Coooking gas is also cheaper and burns cleaner, guaranteeing better air quality at home.

Checking one’s wiring occasionally, with a qualified electrician, may help in making sure power is not being lost through damaged wires.

Rates

