The electric pressure cooker is here

We love the pressure cooker’s ability to enable us make great food in the shortest time possible. This does not come as a surprise for an appliance that was known as the bone digester when it was made back in the 17th Century.

Since then, the pressure cooker has undergone through several modifications that make it safe and handy cooking companion for many cooks.

Benefits

The electric pressure cooker makes the cooking experience more worthwhile at a purchase of between Shs250, 000 and Shs500, 000, while offering a number of health and hygiene benefits.

Away from the food prepared over polluted mechanisms of open fires, inefficient stoves that use air pollutant triggers of burning wood, charcoal and kerosene, which are the leading risk factors for disease, the pressure cooker is not only energy saving but also a healthy option for cooking.

In this way, the electric pressure cooker offers more benefits from reducing harmful pollutants to lowering disease burdens in the household.

Its functionality in smart programming enables one to run the heating element periodically, which offers less energy consumption.

The electric pressure cooker has an impressive component of an instant pot that sits in its inner build to allow for frying, boiling, steaming, slow cooking of different foods at a push of a button. These can act as; slow cooker, egg cooker, yogurt maker, and steamer and ideally keeps cooked food warm for a period of time

Safety features

To give you, a worthwhile cooking experience, the electric cooker is endowed with multiple safety tips and components. To start with, it comes with an instruction manual to ensure correct usage.

This should be read carefully at each step to guide you in handling the cooker appropriately to ensure a lasting and long warranty.

The features such as valves prevent the cooker from exploding. That is right, back in the olden days, the bone digester as it was known then, consisted of a closed pot with a tight-fitting lid. As food and water heated up, the vessel trapped steam, raising the pot’s internal pressure.

The initial designs did not include any pressure-release mechanism, which resulted in various explosions early on. Fortunately, subsequently a steam-release valve was invented to keep such accidents from happening.

The valve is able to release excess pressure as steam is ejected out of the vessel. The cooker also has an alarm timer which goes off when the meal is ready and also produces a loud and forceful sound to warn users to keep away from the steam.

All these safety mechanisms prevent burning or accidents during usage but are mostly kept at bay with caution on the amount of water level or food placed therein which should not be overfilled.

They also come with the ability of easy maintenance since they are dishwasher safe and highly recommended as washed by hand.

Difference

From first generation to third generation cookers, each equipment serves a great function in cooking and differs in operational terms. These differences do not make the other a poor choice for but rather offer a diverse choice of options for users depending on their cooking needs and abilities.

The electric cooker is more complex at a glance compared to stovetop cookers and yet more convenient to operate. However, this does not take away the cost friendly and yet uncomfortable option of using stovetop cookers since wood is cheaper than gas.

While the electric cookers stimulate heat off just a plugin, the stovetop cookers require a fire source to enable heating. Anything automated, requires little attention and maintenance as opposed to manually handled devices and therefore.

On the other hand, this does not make stovetop cookers any less of a choice since a manually handled equipment gives the user power to regulate which temperatures suit their needs or keep the lid cover off at a certain time per say something which requires time though.

It however, gives unbalanced levels of temperature on a stovetop cooker as opposed to the screen display timer that indicates temperatures and counting seconds down to one when the meal is ready

Description

The latest modification is the electric pressure cooker, also referred to as third generation cookers. It is made from either aluminum or stainless steel in a variety of colours ranging from silver, maroon, peach and brown.

The electric pressure cooker is comprised of a number of features such as a timer to automatic control cooking, cable plug, pan handles, valves for regulating the steam in the cooker and other safety features among others.