The interior design trends predicted to rule homes in 2024

This is the time of the year we are making changes that will keep our homes looking fresh and trendy. Every year, brings with it delightful trends to add to our homes and commercial spaces and 2024 is no different. One of the biggest trends designers have predicted is a mix and match of interior designs of different time periods. Social media platforms such as Pinterest, Instagram and Tik Tok are awash with timeless and elegant spaces that also manage to portray warmth, boldness, attractiveness and romanticism.

Diana Nakubulwa, an interior designer from Mukono predicts that themes revolving around elements of sustainability, eco-awareness and technology integration will be major influencers of interior designs in 2024.

Dopamine decor

As you might have guessed, this trend is named after dopamine the neurotransmitter or chemical messenger which when released into the brain induces feelings of happiness. The dopamine decor trend is all about creating a space that fills your heart with pure joy. Therefore, there is a lot of use of vivid colours, clashing patterns, playful signage, eccentric lights and objects that bring to life the inner child.

The trend which gained momentum in the second half of the year eschews all elements of minimalism and encourages one to go all out.

“While it may seem chaotic, it still ties together into an aesthetically pleasing design,” says interior designer Joshua Smith. Dopamine décor is about creating deeply personalised interiors that give the home owner happiness and joy (creating spaces that mean something to you, and not to others).

Smith adds, “When your home is a reflection of who you are and how you want to live, it has the power to enhance your sense of purpose and bring greater joy and meaning to daily living.”

Maximalism

This year we will hear less of the common adage less is more with maximalism finally back. The more is more concept is particularly popular with people in their 20’s and 30’s, determined to create different spaces from the austere and minimalist homes they grew up in. They are dusting off old family furniture, art and bric-à-brac and incorporating all into their décor.

Expect to see more vibrant colours such as millennial pink, rose gold and a lot of layering. The allure of maximalism is the air of luxury, so there will be a lot of eclectic vintage furniture, handmade rugs and indigenous art. Layering is another big factor with maximalism, expect to see different scales of prints and patterns.

Biophillic design

The biophillic trend took root during the pandemic and has not let up. With people locked up in their homes, there was desire to connect with the nature, that was out of their reach. Unable to go outdoors, they decided to bring nature in doors.

There will be more use of natural light and colours found in nature, such as greens, blues, and earth tones, to create a calming and soothing environment. More spaces will be designed to create a connection to nature through the use of materials, textures, and elements that evoke a sense of the natural world. Natural materials such as wood, stone, and bamboo will be more prominent in our décor this year. These materials evoke a sense of authenticity, connecting people to nature and creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. Additionally, carpets, wallpaper and artwork will feature textures inspired by natural elements, such as water patterns or leaf motifs.

Warm tones

This trend gives you as a home owner the feeling of relaxation and comfort in a cozy atmosphere. It includes shades of peach, orange, creams, taupe and soft browns as they bring a touch of nature to the interior of your home.

As implementing warm neutrals in your home may be hard, when choosing the right warm tones for your home, consider existing elements like furniture, flooring and textures and then choose the warm neutrals that will complement your space.

Colour drenching

This concept simply means covering the entire room inclusive of the ceiling, walls and doors with just one colour, making bold colours popular for 2024. Jennifer Verruto the founder and CEO of Blythe Interiors says, “Monochromatic and minimal designs will be replaced by eye-catching uses of colour in new, exciting ways. We will see more of an exploration back to the bold side.”

Bold colours make statements and bring energy to a space. They are not only perfect for creating focal points, but also enhance the aesthetics of your home. They include colours such as red, pink, orange, purple, maroon and more.

Some other interior designers agree that jewel tones such as emerald, rubies, sapphires, and biophilics that feature earthy greens, sky blues and woody browns will be used in the year 2024 as these create glamorous and cozy spaces that are attractive.

Patterns

Patterns that have a nostalgic element will rule interior designs, as these are also known as vintage. Vintage patterns are those that are reminiscent of the past. While there will be a mix of design decades,

When implementing this design, designers suggest use of 1940’s furniture pieces, opting for elements that boast intricate detailing and finishes, you can use decorative accents and art like wall treatment that have vintage style landscapes, or vintage taupe stride and using luxurious fabrics for curtains, pillows and upholstery such as jacquards, ethnic motifs and so on.

Decorating with vintage does not only help to solve budget issues, but also ensures your home exudes charm and elegance as these elements help in making a statement for your home.

Similarly, wallpaper has been on the demand for the past few years. In this year, we shall see many more people embracing this design trend as it is a great way to add pattern into the space.

Many wallpaper designers have got on the market to curate more of different wallpapers designs such as vintage and those inspired by nature. Additionally, arches are widely being adopted in the interior design world. They are being designed in kitchen spaces and hallways to create bold and inviting designs.

Texture

People want to bring depth and textile qualities into their living spaces. This will be through the use of exposed brick and stone, plasta, lime paint and warming.

Other options include, shag rugs, textile art and fabric wall hangings, rough ceramics, use of wood through hard wood floors and exposed ceilings, furniture coverings made from ultra-soft tactile materials, to create a warm and inviting environment for your home interior.

Furniture

Flowy furniture with organic shapes and curvilinear designs is another trend predicted to rule home interiors this year. This design is soft, elegant and with complementing forms. The pieces offer comfort and visual appeal and this makes them popular for creating a harmonious and inviting atmosphere.