The uneasy relationship between taxes and real estate

Some property owners feel it is unfair not to tax owner-occupied residences. PHOTO/ Rachel Mabala

By  Joan Salmon

What you need to know:

When computing rental tax, the tax body deducts allowable expenses which are capped at 75 per cent. Tax to be paid is what remains after expenses.

If one to understand the effect of taxes on any area, they ought first to appreciate the policy behind a given tax law, according to Alex Matovu, a Partner at Signum Advocates. That is because while the policy is the reason behind any law, the law at hand details and enforces the intention of the policy. “Therefore, the first concern is to find out if the laws at hand enable the purpose of the policy? The problem is at times, the laws are not necessarily in line with the policies yet it is these that guide government decision making and enable citizens to hold government accountable,” he shares.

