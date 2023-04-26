Tips for buying furniture online

One of my friends is currently engaged in a virtual standoff with an e-commerce store. This friend is one of those people that prefers to import things instead of buying locally because she has issues with the quality and services. So she has solely embraced e-commerce which goes to show one can never be too careful when dealing with people virtually. She says, she ordered for a rug, but when it arrived, it was as light as a scarf and could not be used as a rug. When she contacted the dealer to return the rug and get her money back, the dealer refused and instead offered to exchange it for another one.

This is one of the downsides of online shopping. We have all seen those memes and hashtags about what I ordered and what was delivered. It is all hilarious until it is your hard earned money on the line. To protect yourself, here are some tips that will help you successfully navigate the world of online shopping.

Deal with an established store

E-commerce websites and internet retailers are as common as mud, it is important to deal with a highly reputable and established one.

When doing research on these websites look at their history, customer reviews, address and policies. This will help you take the decision whether to buy from them or not. If the store does not have names, telephone numbers, postal address, grievance redressal process, stay away from them. An even safer option is buying directly from manufactures since now many also sell online and have their own websites. A reputable manufacturer such as IKEA would not risk their reputation by shipping the wrong item, but in case they did, it would be easier for them to send the right one since they have many items available to them.

Protect yourself from identity theft by confirming that the website is secure. The quickest way to tell is if the website starts with http instead of https, then it is not a secure website.

Get the right measurements

Get actual measurements not estimates. Remember items look different in images than they do in real life, so you cannot judge whether, it will fit in your space by just looking at it. If the item does not indicate measurements request for them from the dealer.

Do not forget to find out if the furniture will be able to get through your doorways; it would be sad to have to alter a piece of furniture or damage it at your doorstep.





Look beyond the visuals

When looking at an image keep in mind that items actually look different in real life. View the product from all possible angles, request for actual description of the texture and colour. Do not be make a decision simply based on the images. To avoid a similar scenario as my friend’s request for weight specification or Look for images uploaded by various customers who have already bought it.

Look for reviews

Before buying from a particular online store or a certain item get as many reviews about them as you possibly can.

Genuine customer feedback will save you from a bad product or a bad service or from a bad e-commerce site. Also, do not get swayed by just one or two bad/good reviews; make a balanced decision based on multiple reviews.

Compare prices

Did you hear the story of a customer who was so quick to buy a dining set that was so cheaply priced only to find out later that it was a doll set? If the price looks to good to be true, then there is something wrong and you should move on.

Before buying, find out how much the item costs from various e-stores. Also remember that the cost differs due to shipping costs and taxes involved. Transporting heavy furniture can be costly and most portals will not do it for free. They levy shipping charges on the furniture. Many companies may claim to provide free shipping, but a good thing to remember here would be that the price of the furniture would include those charges.

Start small

Before you commit to a heavy investment, start with smaller items and build a relationship with the store. If you do not like the service or product, you can move on.

Also a relationship with the store comes in handy in case they do not have a particular item you need, they might be able to get it for you from elsewhere. They might also consider extending credit services or other benefits reserved for loyal customers.

Confirm the store’s return policy