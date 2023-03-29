Use wicker for a rustic decor style

The name wicker comes from the weaving technique used to make furniture and accessories. The commonest wicker materials are cane, bamboo and rattan. Because these are fairly abundantly available materials, wicker furniture is still considerably cheaper than that made from metal, wood or plastic.

In Uganda, we normally see wicker furniture outdoor; in the garden, on the balcony or by the poolside. However, wicker is a versatile style that can be used in general décor to create a welcoming and calming space. Because of the variety of materials and finishing, wicker can add some texture and interest to your décor.

Why wicker?

Wicker is practical, beautiful and its organic texture instantly adds warmth and style to any room. Because it is lightweight in nature, wicker furniture can be transported without difficulty.

For the eco-conscious consumer, wicker furniture is a perfect way to reduce your carbon footprint because it is made from natural materials that are highly renewable.

One of the best features of wicker furniture is the minimal maintenance required to keep it looking fresh that is why it is perfect for outdoor use. You can clean your wicker furniture with a garden hose and occasionally wipe it down with a damp, soapy cloth if it gets too dusty.

It is a sturdy and durable material so there is no fear of anything rusting or getting out of shape as with aluminum or metal furniture. You also do not have to worry about termites or pests as you would with wooden outdoor furniture.

How to use wicker

There are many ways one can use wicker in décor. You can choose to go all out and buy multiple pieces of furniture or one large piece that will be the focal point.

You can also choose to just use wicker accessories to accentuate your décor such as a basket that also serves as storage or lampshade.

Make storage glamorous with a collection of wicker baskets and lidded boxes with comfy handles and closed stopes. These baskets come in different sizes, shapes and colours perfect for storing everything from clothes to children’s toys.

Do not be afraid to mix and match wicker with different items, but remember to use items that have the same colour palette for a flawless style. For instance, accessories such as vases, mirrors, small wicker baskets create texture and add warmth to your décor because the natural materials pair so nicely with modern pieces.

Wicker for the children’s room

Cane or rattan furniture will add a playful and relaxed vibe to your child’s bedroom. It is a wonderful choice especially for a room that will need to evolve and change with your baby.

There are so many beautiful bassinets and beds available for all stages of life. Combine cane furniture with natural textures and earthy tones to complete the look.

Because it is soft and it provides a safe choice for nursery furniture and storage. Also due to its lightness, wicker makes a perfect changing table that you can easily move around. In addition to being comfortable, practical and stylish, wicker furniture is affordable, so it will not be so costly to replace some of the pieces as your child outgrows them.

In the workplace

Most of us have grown accustomed to the brown wicker baskets we use to store dirty laundry or the children’s toys that they no longer play with.

However, there are some sleek wicker baskets on the market that come in trendy colours and have a modern look.

These are the baskets that can be used for storage in your workplace, adding a rustic touch to your modern décor. Colours such as beige, maroon or white are great for adding a modern touch to your business.

No matter whether you are using the baskets for display purposes, or you are seeking a unique corporate gift, wicker is guaranteed to impress for its clean, modern, and stylish appearance.

Cost of Wicker

In Uganda, wicker furniture is available at all furniture stores and workshops. The accessories, however, can be found in crafts shops.

Prices depend on the quality, size, finishing and where you buy.