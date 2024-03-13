What homeowners wish they knew before buying homes

If finding an ideal home to rent is a daunting process, then buying one is even more because of all the financial and emotional investment involved. Buying a house involves several processes such as negotiating the terms of purchase, securing finances, conducting inspections and completing legal paperwork to transfer ownership from the seller to the buyer.

For many homeowners, the dream often turns into a nightmare when they discover that their home is far from the perfect one they thought they were buying. This, however, can be avoided if you look out for the red flags and respond aptly.

Renovations

It is normal practice for sellers to undertake renovations before putting their properties on the market. These cosmetic renovations have a way of distracting potential buyers from noticing the damaged areas. Therefore, beware when a broker confesses that aproperty requires a few fixes. The fixes are usually the more expensive and tedious ones the sellers did not want to invest time and money into. Arnold Bulyerali, a homeowner in Kasangati, learnt this the hard way. Having endured the inconveniences caused by the lockdown, Bulyerali and his fiancé decided to buy a home close to their workplaces.

“I did not have that much time to spend looking at different houses. I got one which we both liked and we bought it in 2020,” Bulyerali says.

Unfortunately, the couple only did a virtual tour, which showed them only the perfect places.

“When we moved in, we discovered, to our dismay that our plumbing system was damaged beyond repair. We first spent money on fixing individual parts but we finally accepted that the prudent thing to do was repair the entire system. It was as inconveniencing as it was costly,” Bulyerali recounts.

He urges everyone buying a home to get experts to inspect the property first.

“Get plumbers, electricians and engineers to examine the property’s systems and structural integrity. It is better to know repairs will be needed and start planning for them or find another property instead of getting blindsided,” he advises.

Future projections

If you have tried to rent or buy a property in Uganda, you have probably experienced brokers trying to sell future prospects of a location. They point out spots that will accommodate schools, shopping centers and even major road networks. Unfortunately, buyers who have fallen for these future projections have discovered that they were never real.

This is why Daniel Aket cautions potential buyers to be on the lookout for these promises.

Aket, now a resident in Ntinda, moved into his current home in June 2022. Although he had wanted a home that supported his lifestyle, he found himself in a less than ideal location. However, his new home had one major compensation for all its shortcomings which was easy accessibility to his workplace and entertainment centres.

Aket says, “In reality, finding the right home involves a lot of time, effort, and consideration of various factors. At the end of the day you might have to make compromises. You will not get a home that fits your description to the dot, but if it meets 90 percent of your expectations, I think that is a good find.”

He advises potential buyers to make decisions based on what is available right then or what they believe to be possible, doing otherwise will only lead to disappointment.

Expansion potential

Abubakar Simbwa Kalema from Bunamwaya, wishes he had been more foresighted when he bought his home. He says he chose the house because it looked as if it had potential to become more. However, after renovations, he realised how limited it was.

He says, “The whole property is about 15 decimals. The money I spent on it would have brought an acre of land somewhere else. As I age, I need a bigger home to accommodate my children and grandchildren and sometimes I feel the urge to do certain things such as plant a garden but I have no space.”

Nevertheless, Kalema says he has made peace with the choice he made. “I like that it is close to the road, which encourages people to come visit often. I know my children and grandchildren like it too,” Kalema says.

Expert’s opinion

Alex Kato Kimera a director at MDL Real Estate urges buyers to do due diligence before buying a property. This involves thoroughly investigating and examining the physical and financial aspects of a property, as well as evaluating the surrounding area. Find out the proper ownership of the property, get to know your neighbours and the local council.

The property may necessitate additional assessments such as surveys, septic inspections, well water inspections, and environmental reports, particularly if the property is situated in close proximity to commercial or industrial zones.

“Many people have lost properties because they got sucked into a property being contested by family members. Others end up buying properties deemed to be haunted by spirits or exposed to environmental hazards. Asking questions such as why has the property never been bought or who truly owns it will save you from making a mistake. Talking to neighbours and local authorities will reveal all this information,” Kimera notes.

He recommends working with an experienced and trusted broker who will find out all these details on your behalf.