What you should know before hiring an  architect 





Hiring an architect is one of the basics when embarking on a construction project. An architect will help interpret your vision into a real design.

They will also help you secure the necessary permits, find a reliable contractor, monitor progress on site and maintain quality until the project is successfully completed.

Although they can be a bit pricy, hiring the right person will ultimately save you money by avoiding making expensive mistakes. Here is how you can find the right person.

Fees

While the fees should not be the primary factor in selecting an architect, architectural fees can be confusing, so it is vital to understand the structure before signing a contract.

Different architects offer different services and charge different fees for these services. It is important that their fees fit within your budget and your payment schedule. The charges usually depend on the project’s complexity and the services requested from them.

Some will charge you a fixed price sum, some lump sums at regular intervals, others an hourly or daily rate.

It is therefore, vital to be explicitly clear about how the fees will be charged, what and when you will need to pay.

However, it is advisable to get quotes from several architects before committing. Most people interview two or three architects before making a choice.

There are four main methods that architects normally use to calculate their fees; time spent (hourly), stipulated sum, percentage of the cost of the work and the project’s square footage.

Services

The architect’s creative input is crucial for every construction.

They provide detailed drawings with technical specifications for contractors to work from, suggest the right materials to use and can help with budgeting and timelines.

Different architectural firms offer different levels of service, so it is important to understand what is and is not included in your contract.

The services offered will depend on your budget, project scope and desired level of involvement, among other things.

Full service is when the architect designs and specifies everything going into the house.

Full service plans are more expensive and take longer to create but they are helpful in navigating the local planning authority by submitting and managing your application on your behalf.

Your architect will either charge you as part of their fee or you can choose to pay your local authority directly.

Quality control becomes your responsibility unless you appoint someone else, so employing an architect that offers this full service may be crucial.

A signature style

Make sure your prospective architect’s vision and principles align with yours.

As with other professions, each architect has their strengths and preferences and they tend to do what comes easily to them because they assume the client has seen and appreciated their previous work and that is why they have chosen them.

In short, if you contract a firm or an architect known for modern architecture, they expect you to want a modern design.

However, this does not mean they cannot work with other designs. The best way to get a feeling for how an architect handles a certain style is to ask to see past projects in their portfolio that are similar to what you want.

Find out how much the client contributed to the design and what architect’s creation was.

If you need help with the kind of design you want, then an architect should be willing to help you with ideas and limitations, including what comes under permitted development or requires planning permission.

Many architects have developed strong relationships with builders because they trust them to execute their designs properly.

Employing a team that has successfully worked together, especially on a similar project as yours is greatly reassuring.

If your architect does already have a builder in mind, ask if that builder could give you a complimentary quote, to give you a better idea of what the total cost may be early on.

Alternatively, if you have a builder already lined up, check if they are able to work closely with them.

Track record

It is important to choose an architect who is willing to prioritise financial considerations over aesthetics, especially if you are on a tight budget.

Ask for their track record in completing projects with budgets and on time. If possible, visit the properties and speak to past clients listed as references to find out how successful the architect was.

Find out if, and to what level, your architect will stay involved during the construction process. Depending on your needs, the architect will have varying degrees of participation while your project is being built.

Plans are sometimes handed over to the owner at design completion with no further time spent, while some projects require the architect’s oversight during construction.

Plans are not always perfect, and unforeseen circumstances can come up once construction starts, so questions may arise. Have the conversation up front so that expectations are clearly defined.

Accreditation

The title ‘architect’ is protected by law, meaning that only the fully qualified can use it.

Companies can, however, put ‘architecture’ in their names or call staff ‘architectural designers’, without necessarily being registered architects, so be sure to ask for clarification.

Check that your prospective architect is registered with the Architects Registration Board (ARB), whose database is publicly accessible.

The benefit of choosing a registered architect is that their ability to deliver the service you require is guaranteed.