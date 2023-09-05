When micro topping beats all other floor and wall finishes

Microtopping, also known as micro cement, is a versatile decorative, waterproof coating material that can be used in the finishing of floors and walls as an alternative to tiles, terrazzo and other materials.

It is a cement-based product that consists of fine aggregates, liquid polymers, and additives. It is not just waterproof but can also be very anti-slip unlike options such as terrazzo and ceramic tiles.

When applied, it creates a thin layer with a smooth and shiny finish, comparable to ceramic tiles or polished stone.

According to some industry experts, it is slowly gaining popularity in the construction and design industry because of its versatility. The highest demand currently comes from hotels but use in residential properties is on the rise.

It is a seamless, protective and resistant material that is applied to a thickness of only 3mm, over concrete floors, walls, ceilings and so on.

It is suitable for both outdoor and indoor use because it is weather and scratch resistant. Just like regular plastering, the material is applied with either a squeegee or a trowel over any straight, solid surface, including over wood.

Micro topping provides you with a chance to impress with finishes like no other because of its varied decorative applicability, colour options and the fact that it is seamless as opposed to tiles, for example.

Favours artistry

According to Brian Agaba, an architect and micro topping expert at Precision Flooring, micro topping it is both durable and favours artistic designs.

“Micro topping allows you to incorporate colours of your choice in your walls or floors. If you want to achieve a special antique look in your property, micro topping is your best choice. If you want a modern, cutting edge look, micro topping may be the best option. It can enable one achieve floor that one single monolithic tile look if that is what you prefer,” Agaba says.

While it is common in commercial facilities such as hotels where exclusive, artistic construction is demanded, it also has some impressive domestic applications.

Agaba says it affords you the advantage of enjoying an almost bespoke finish in your personal spaces at home, including but not limited to kitchen tops, floors and bathroom walls instead of ceramic tiles.

“The highest demand for micro topping is in commercial properties, especially hotels, but people are slowly starting to order it for their homes. In the past, only a handful of people came to us to apply it in their homes, but that is changing,” Agaba says.

Varied uses

Simon Peter Kazibwe, a design architect, notes that while it is not yet widespread in the country, micro topping has huge potential because of its beauty and simplicity.

“Micro cement can be used to create stylish and contemporary floors in both residential and commercial spaces. It can also be applied to walls and ceilings to achieve a modern or an industrial look. It can be applied in various colors and textures, allowing for creative design possibilities,” Kazibwe says.

He adds that micro cement can also be applied to walkways and garden furniture to to give them a unique and durable finish.

“And because it is seamless, so easy to clean and waterproof, micro cement is great for wet prone areas such as bathrooms and kitchens,” he says.

Benefits of microtopping over other options

Microtopping comes with several benefits. While it can be used to liven up old, worn and cracked concrete, it can also be used in brand new properties to achieve different design needs like stenciling and seamlessness. It can even be tinted to add colour. Here are some of the benefits.

Endless applications

Agaba says micro topping gives you endless options in finishes. While it is usually applied to floors, it can be applied on all the walls of the property as an alternative to plastering and painting.

“Micro topping comes with an overwhelming number of potential uses. Your imagination is the only limit. You can use it in the bathroom and kitchen but if you want, all the walls of your house can be covered in micro topping and it will still look amazing,” he says.

Micro topping can achieve any look, from smooth and sleek to rustic to unfriendly grey concrete. It can be applied on a wooden cabin to make it look like it is made of concrete. Whichever is your need, it can be done.

High resistance

Micro topping does not crack, it does not scratch, it is water and fire resistant, according to experts. For this reason, it can be used indoors and outdoors, in the kitchen and on the patio, etc. It is however, advisable to use chopping boards and coasters over long periods of time because repeated stress may start to spoil its beauty.

“Micro topping is longer lasting than tiles, for instance, because it does not crack. The reason it is so resistant is the clear protective coating, because it seals the floor from water, weather and the elements. It also provides abrasion resistance and stain resistance for your floor,” Agaba says.

Seamlessness

The fact that micro topping can be applied seamlessly without any joints is one of the greatest benefits. Some of the properties we visited while doing this article looked eerily like a beautifully crafted cave.

You can achieve a seamless look from the floor to the walls to the windowsills using this option.

From the floor to the walls to the windowsills to the ceiling, the finishing can look completely uniform and seamless. The seamlessness contributes greatly to the durability of this material.

Easy maintenance and cleaning

Kazibwe says micro topping is relatively easy to clean and maintain so long as it is given enough time to cure before use, which is a minimum of one week. Regular sweeping and mopping with mild detergents are usually sufficient to keep it in good condition.

That way, the pores are allowed to close so that it is resistant enough to water and all the other elements.

“One of the reasons micro topped surfaces are so easy to clean is because of their seamlessness. No nooks or crevices are left for dirt to be trapped but most importantly, the material is stain resistant and can easily be cleaned perfectly with soapy water and a cloth,” Agaba says.

Interior and exterior

Because micro topping is an extremely durable and hard material, and because it is resistant to water, ultra violet rays and bad weather conditions, it can comfortably be used outdoors, as well as indoors.

Indoors, it keeps the floor in a stable level of humidity and conserves the strength of the concrete longer than if it was bear (with no micro topping). Outdoors, micro topping is ideal for external applications such as walls that are exposed to rain, footpaths and patios.

Bathroom friendly

Because micro topping is resistant to water, it is can be a better option than tiles in the bathrooms. It can be used to cover all the surfaces including the ceiling unlike in the case of tiles that can only work best on the floor and walls. It can be applied to shower cubicles, bathtubs, and sinks to add strengths and design to them.

Cost effective

Agaba says it costs between Shs85,000 to Shs120,000 to finish a square metre of micro topping. The explanation for the difference in price is the thickness of the coating.

Low-traffic floors such as residential spaces usually require for 3mm of coating while high traffic floors such as hotels must require a 5mm coating. The other cost goes to the different aspects of design such as colour and artworks.

“In comparison, micro topping is cheaper than tiling. A good Italian tile is between Shs60,000 and Shs80,000. If you add that to the cost of grout and sand and cement and labour, tiling becomes more expensive than micro topping,” Agaba says.

Agaba is quick to add that the only reason micro topping is not yet popular in Uganda is because people do not know what they are missing. The more people get to know that it is a cheaper and classier option than tiles, it will become widespread.

Easy aesthetic changes

Anyone with a creative eye has second-guessed a colour or design decision after completion, it is just part of the creative condition.

Fortunately, with micro topping, switching colour or aesthetic texture is extremely easy. If you decide you want a different colour, just sand the surface and apply a new layer, simple as that.

Complicated installation

It requires professional application much more than other types of plastering or tiling, says Kazibwe.

“Micro cement requires skilled professionals for proper application. It involves a multi-step process that includes surface preparation, application, and sealing. Improper installation can lead to issues such as cracking or delamination,” he says.

Time-consuming

The application process of micro topping can be time-consuming, especially because multiple layers are required. It may take several days to complete, depending on the size and complexity of the project.

While micro topping was originally created as a material to repair cracked old concrete, it ended up exhibiting highly anticorrosive properties and as a result, was adapted as a multipurpose coating.

Downside

With all its many advantages, micro topping has a few downsides. The major one is due to its form.