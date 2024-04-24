When terrazzo beats all other flooring materials

High traffic buildings like shopping malls, hospitals, and  factories are usually floored with terrazzo because it is as tough as it is long-lasting. It is trusted to withstand conditions in basement parking spaces. 

Terrazzo is durable, easy to maintain, and can be found in a wide range of colours and textures to match any décor. Less susceptible to mold and cracks, surfaces can last anywhere from 75 to 100 years. While it costs more per square foot than other flooring materials to install, it is ultimately a great investment for your money over time.