How to choose kitchen countertop materials 

Your kitchen countertops are the workhorse of you kitchen.

Consider all the activities they support from food preparation to impromptu workshops to entertaining spaces.

Therefore, this requires one to choose the kitchen countertop with more care. You want materials that look great, are durable, easy to clean, stain, scratch and heat resistant.

There are various materials on the market which makes choosing the best material for kitchen countertops such a daunting task.

These tips will help you make better decisions when deciding which kitchen countertop material is best for your kitchen.

Durability

Your countertop will take hits through its life time such as heat, varying degrees of maintenance and cleaning which will leave them dented, faded or stained.

If you want countertop that will endure the test of time, look no further than quartz.

Quartz is a man-nature combo material made crushed quartz stone and resin to produce countertops that range from solid colours to the look of real granite, but are tougher than natural stone.

Stain resistant

It is unfair to expect countertop material that is completely stain proof.

However, quartz comes close because of its natural stone and resin composition, which creates a non-porous material that is highly stain resistant.

While quartz is stain-proof you can protect it more by limiting exposure to acidic liquids, red wine, dark juices and harsh cleaners.

Also to keep your kitchen in tiptop shape, clean up any spills immediately.

Heat resistant

Heat resistant kitchen countertop materials are granite and other natural stones, quartz, copper, terrazzo, stainless steel, aluminum and concrete.

Although these materials have the ability to tolerate the heat, it is best to treat your countertop with care.

Use trivets for hot pots and pans and keep them handy to make sure that you do not damage your countertop.

Maintenance

Some kitchen countertop materials need less effort than others.

For instance, laminate is affordable, comes in hundreds of colours and patterns and is very low-maintenance. The solid surface is nonporous, which makes it easy to clean.

Unlike most materials, laminate does not need sealing or refinishing. And because it is affordable, it can be easily replaced without great expense.

Quartz and other engineered stones and granite are generally considered easiest to clean and maintain, as long as you find out the best way to properly clean and maintain them.

Aesthetics

The kitchen is the heart of a home where family and friends often gather to share meals. So, it is only natural that it is clean, inviting and safe.

That means picking countertop materials that will help you achieve your desired aesthetic.

If you love the unique look of natural stone, granite countertops may be the best options for you while quartz countertops will give you a more sleek and contemporary look.

Cost

As most other home features, you get what you pay for, so the more inexpensive the countertop material is the less it will deliver.

You will need kitchen countertop materials that meet all your needs without leaving a hole in your wallet.

Quartz is the perfect affordable alternative that gives you a modern look, is easy to maintain and is durable.

However, if money is no object, go for the classically beautiful marble.

Marble can be polished to a glorious high shine to give off that luxurious feel.