‘Identify something you love and do it well’

What does your career journey look like?

I started Victory School of Beauty and Hospitality Management in 2015 with two branches in Nateete and Nabweru. Since then, I have trained more than 40,000 people under the skills programme. I have also worked with the Private Sector Foundation Uganda together with other organisations such as Children’s Aids Fund under the American Embassy in skilling the youth in the country. In 2019, I got a chance to travel to the Skills competition in Russia and was given the opportunity to serve as a board member on the committee of skills development in Africa as the president World Skills Africa.

Kasibante with the President and former minister Mary Okrutu during a Skills graduation programme in Bushenyi. Photo/courtesy/source

What does this role entail?

We have a programme called world skills international where I am a member and I have done my best to ensure Ugandans are sensitised about the importance of skills development. A role which takes three years requires that the youth get the right skillsets and create syllabuses that can be included in secondary and primary teaching away from other studies.

How have you used this role to better vocational skills in the country today and where does the country stand?

I have used my position to encourage skilling programmes through sensitising the youth on skilling and development using different media platforms. This effort has prompted the President and First Lady to emphasise skilling hubs in different regions.

In Uganda, we are better now than before. Today there is an increase in the number of students enrolling for vocational studies. Before, you would find government institutions with various equipment but with only a few learners, which is no longer the case.

What shaped your passion in skilling?

One day, the late Gideon Bagadawa and Hajat Aisha Kasolo of Private Sector Foundation Uganda funded a trip to Abu Dhabi for me and I saw how the youth were motivated and how skilling programmes have advanced different countries, so I wanted to emphasise the same back home. At school I admired having skills, so I opted for hairdressing, which gained me a big client base.

Any achievements?

I have successfully organised activities, for example in Isingiro under the private sector foundation which has benefited more than 800 students, and another in Bushenyi under Mary Akurut Soundation that benefited more than 1,000 students and even in Masaka.

What work virtues have helped you build a great reputation?

Consistency. When I decide to do something, I make sure I actualise it. For instance, if I work with organisations such as the private sector foundation, I make sure I implement what I have learnt.

What challenges have you encountered on the job?

Hypocrites and also we meet unserious employees who want to do work that is contrary to what they are told to do. This can affect the targets and goals. Bosses should organise meetings or retreats to talk to workers other than laying them off.



What is your favourite quote?

“Apply force where diplomacy fails.” by Metanic, a historical leader.