I do not hire people I know

By  Edgar R. Batte

What you need to know:

  • Service. Clare Amanya Rukundo Kakeeto is a lawyer. At her law firm, she only hires staff on merit because she believes people she knows come with a sense of entitlement. 

What brings you alive?
I am always up to something. Actually, I am sometimes involved in a minimum of five projects. That brings me alive. I bring on my A game every day. 

