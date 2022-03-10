I hate my job and I am frustrated

Dear Caroline,

I hate my job. I have been working in this organisation for more than six years now and in the same position. The work has become monotonous and boring. I have tried to find a new challenge, but opportunities are hard to come by. I feel frustrated and less motivated despite working with supportive and friendly people. How do I overcome this?

Caro

Hello Caro,

The critical issue here is to spend some time reflecting on yourself and what you would like to do. Many people are likely to advise you to search for a new role, and while that might be daunting, there seems to be a shift in the availability of new types of roles that you could consider.

To decide what you should do, it is essential to ask yourself the following questions. What is it that I am not happy with in my current job? Is it within my scope of control or influence to change? If the answer is yes, then what do you need to do? Other questions to ask yourself that will also guide you, include if you want to do something different, and if so, what is it? If you are going to do something different, do you have the skills to do this new work?

Asking these questions is vital as it helps you define the picture you want to achieve or self-vision from the work perspective. It is also crucial that you avoid making rushed decisions that are not well thought through and then find yourself without a job and worse Still in a difficult financial position. Remember your job allows you to meet other obligations (bills, rent etc.).

A plus for remaining but doing something different is currently working in a friendly environment. This is very important, and you need to be open to working in an alternate setting. In addition, if you stay, you may have an opportunity to create your role and add aspects to your current position that result in it being more exciting and enjoyable. You could also consider speaking to a close colleague who could advise or raise it with your supervisor. When talking with your supervisor, present your case as an innovative solution that would add value to the entire team.

If your final decision is to move ahead, start looking for that alternative role before leaving your current position. It would help if you managed your transition well and in a systematic manner. You must leave in a respectful and professional manner. Good luck

Caroline Mboijana,

Managing Director, The Leadership Team (U)




