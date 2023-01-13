Pt2:  Managing performance in a manufacturing business

Dear Caroline,

I am a senior manager at a family-owned manufacturing business. I have worked my way up to the executive committee team. The company has grown. However, while we have done well, I have noted that we can be even more successful. One area that the business is still struggling to align with is implementing a comprehensive performance management system for the core business, production, and engineering. Some of my colleagues do not see this as a problem, and these are “family members” of the owner. How do I resolve this dilemma?

Mathew

Hello Mathew, last week we looked at conducting data and several analyses to understand where gaps are so that we can address current performance issues. For the team to fully appreciate what you are trying to do, you must ensure that all the critical data is used to inform KPIs and that all staff understand which importance of the numbers you may want to conduct training sessions so that people have a grounding. The other area where you can start streamlining performance management is to review your current technical skills capacity.

Because you are a family-owned business, many of your staff may have come in as casual, worked their way into the system, or came in to be supported. This may not be ideal; however, we must recognise that they have contributed to the business’ success. For this cluster of team members, you should conduct a skills audit and determine the gap between what you currently have versus what would be ideal. Once we have found the gaps, we can then develop interventions that can address those gaps. Either support staff gain qualifications or intentionally have in-house training programmes to close the gap.

The other area where you can streamline performance management is quality control at the point of entry and staff recruitment. As the business grows, you must ensure that the people you recruit are qualified to do the work. You can recruit on the open market, including a headhunt, but that is expensive.

Consider partnering with vocational institutions or colleges where young engineers can be brought on board as apprentices or interns who will work with you as they qualify and, once qualified, can be brought on board as staff. The time with you can be used as a ground for grooming, so they understand the business, culture, and ways of work, making it easy for them to transition into qualified staff within your team.

Mathew, this is a massive project, and you will undoubtedly find resistance. Change is hard and uncomfortable. My advice is to start at the top and let the leadership support you. Good luck.