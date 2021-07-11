Abisagi Karekyezi lived to better her community

By Perez Rumanzi More by this Author

The day before she passed on, Abisagi Mukatushabira Karekyezi, 87, had breakfast with the family. However, she gave most of her food to her son, her husband and other family members around her.

Because of various ailments, Abisagi, as she was commonly known, had lost speech but she was still able to communicate through gestures. On this day, however, she was in a good mood and cracked jokes.

“We served food as usual, but when I looked at her, she was not eating but instead looking at me. I asked her why she was not eating, she smiled at me instead. I turned to eat but she kept smiling at me. A short while later, she collapsed in her chair,” Samwiri Karekyezi, the widower narrates.

Because this was not the first time this was happening, Karekyezi quickly got the prescribed medication to administer to her.

“But she stopped me from doing it. I called my daughter Christine and told her what was happening. She came and helped me seat her back in her chair. A few minutes later, she collapsed back into her chair and died,” Karekyezi narrates. Abisagi had battled hypertension and diabetes for a long time until the stroke left her immobile and she started using a wheelchair.

Heydays

Advertisement

Before the illnesses struck, Abisagi was a vibrant woman of influence in her community. Born on March 28, 1935 to the late Matayo and Kezia Bateyo Kigyere of Rwakabengo Rukungiri District, Abisagi went to school at Kinyasano Primary School and later Honby Junior School. Later, she trained as a primary school teacher, a job she did from 1953 to 1987 when she retired.

Career

She taught in many schools across Kigezi District and many influential people from the area passed through her skillful hands including former FDC president Dr Kizza Besigye.

“Abisagi Karekyezi, my wonderful cousin, a dear friend and a veteran political activist and freedom fighter has gone to be with the Lord. She was a very intelligent loving, generous, hardworking, fearless and God loving lady. When I was in exile in South Africa (2001-2005) Abisagi bought a ticket, packed a lot of foodstuffs and brought them to me plus $200.” Dr Kizza Besigye wrote on his Facebook wall a day after she passed on. In a eulogy he delivered via Zoom the Opposition leader called Abisagi’s burial “a celebration for a fundamentally lived life”.

Abisagi was known as Mama FDC because of her active involvement in the political party.

Martin Mugabe, a neighbour says she was able to influence people because she was unwavering in whatever she believed in.

“In 2001, she engaged me and other youth to participate in elections; we walked to all families in Kaata and Nyabitete parish to mobilise for election of Dr Besigye. This was not a good time for politics, but I tell you we had to succeed, we won the village, the parish and she went ahead and mobilised the whole sub-county, which we won,” Mugabe relates.

Social activist

Apart from her political belief, Steven Nkyebera, her brother-in-law, says Karekyezi valued education as a tool for development so much and sensitised parents to send their children to school.

“I never went to school myself and had no interest in educating my children, but every time my children lacked school fees they would come to her and she would call me and nag me, I took it upon myself and all my children are now educate. It was all her effort,” Nkebera says.

Indeed she became a board member for several schools with some electing her almost as a life member of school boards. She headed Mothers’ Union organisations where she taught women to live lives guided by Christian principles.

As a person who treasured social economic development, she founded Buyanja Savings and Credit Cooperative Society (Sacco) mobilising communities around Buyanja Sub-County.

“There was a wave of Saccos formation in the early 2000s and I headed a project under Uganda Cooperative Alliance, she approached me because she wanted to form a Sacco for her people. I asked her to get a group together and at that time getting people to join a Saccos was very difficult, but she came up with a bigger number than anticipated. Together with others she became one of the founding board members,” Robert Bariyo Barigye, registrar of cooperatives, shares.

Karekyezi will forever be remembered for her unmatched people-skills which allowed her to communicate with people of all ages and different classes. She was a nurturing person who opened her home and resources to all those in need.

“Our home used to be filled with many people, relatives, friends and even strangers,” George Karekyezi, her son notes.

Her daughter Peace Twiine Kyamureku, says her mother encouraged them as children to be industrious, courageous and independent. She also asked them to support communities where they live.

Abisagi married to Karekyezi in March 1954 and the couple had 11 children of whom six are still live, 19 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She breathed her last at her home in Kaata Village, Buyanja sub-county in Rukungiri District and was laid to rest on June 20.

Her husband described her as an entrepreneur in her own right, an educationist, social worker, a strong advocate of social economic justice, equity and fairness. A source of inspiration to those who associated with her and a loving wife and mother.



