Dissecting the unmatched style of Ethan Kavuma  

There is something visually appealing about a man who knows his way around these fashion streets. I bet we all we all know that one man, whether in our friend group or social circles will be stealing all the stares when he steps into a room, and Ethan Kavuma is one of those.

The Ugandan actor and digital influencer has the kind of style that will have you wanting to do a whole revision on your wardrobe. Whether pulling off a dapper and suited-up look or simply stepping out in something casual, there will always be something noteworthy about his look.

Today, we explore the fashion mind of this fashionista and why you might want to hit that follow button on his Instagram for your daily dose of style inspiration.

Minimalism is a given

The one styling trick you will notice with Ethan’s style is he makes the most of the minimalist style, and this is probably why he always has a great aesthetic with his ensemble. Keeping things simple and minimal is always going to play out well for you, because it allows for all the pieces in your look to stand out, and also gives off a clean final look.

The best way to achieve this is to work with a clean base, whether you choose monotone or monochromatic, and complete this with a simple layering piece. It could be a statement jacket, a kimono, or even a blazer. Everything else you add to this should be straightforward, and simply there to enhance your look, and not to clog it.

Accessories are your best friend

If you have seen the “styling challenge” on social media, then you know how much power accessorizing your ensemble holds. With Ethan’s look, he is never holding off on those accessories. The key is to choose them in detail that will get them noticed and stand out with your attire. It could be something as simple as a tinted pair of frames, coloured shoe laces for your shoes, or a monologed jacket.