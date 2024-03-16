Hannah Karema: Takes Ugandan fashion to global stage

Last week was a triumphant one for Uganda, particularly the fashion industry as the reigning Miss Uganda Hannah Karema dazzled on the Miss World Stage.

Not only did she receive the Beauty with a Purpose crown, she also garnered recognition as the first runner-up for the Miss World Africa crown, showcasing the rich diversity of Ugandan talent and beauty. The Ugandan beauty also secured herself an enviable spot alongside numerous Indian actresses for the trailer of the upcoming Bollywood drama, Heeramand: The Diamond Bazaar, which is set to premier on Netflix, the global streaming platform,.

However, it was not just her accolades that captured attention; it was her unwavering commitment to showcasing Ugandan designer creations that truly stole the spotlight. From the bustling streets of Mumbai to the hearts of her homeland, Hannah oozed elegance, sophistication, and cultural pride with every ensemble she donned. Here are some of the standout looks that epitomised the fusion of Ugandan heritage and contemporary flair.

Sham Tyra

In yet another sartorial inspired look, Hannah exuded timeless elegance in a strapless gown featuring a delicate rosette and sheer skirt, courtesy of designer Sham Tyra. The gown’s simplicity was balanced out by intricate cinched detailing and folds, embodying sophistication and refinement worthy of a Miss World top 8 contender.



Anita Beryl

Miss Uganda, Hannah Karema. PHOTOs | WALTER PHOTOGRAPHY

In a custom-made body-hugging gown, Hannah exuded grace and sophistication. The delicate multi-strand detailing woven throughout the dress showcased Anita Beryl’s masterful craftsmanship, while the soft hues and nude palette made it a perfect choice for the occasion.

Jo Kisaka



For the grand opening ceremony, Hannah mesmerized audiences in a kikoy two-piece ensemble, adorned with intricate stranded details in Uganda’s national colors. With a ruffled train trailing behind her, she exuded regal charm, accentuating her ensemble with a fascinator and beaded jewelry by Green Amba. This captivating ensemble served as a fitting introduction for the Ugandan queen on the global stage.



Stra Bridal



Embracing asymmetrical elements, Hannah captivated onlookers in a striking single-sleeved gown featuring a daring thigh-high plunge and feather detailing. This modern creation not only aligned with contemporary trends but also made a bold statement, accentuated by intricate accessories that elevated the ensemble to new heights of fashion-forward sophistication.