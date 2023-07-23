Eyes  on world championship

Describe Sinan.

Sinan is a very talented kick boxer and one of the best in Mbale City. He is a great team captain of Mbale Kickboxing Club. So professional in and passionate about his work.

Craziest things you have ever done together?

Celebrating victory in form of fainting was fun.

What are your fondest memories of him?

His first international fight he faced an SFC fighter and won a silver medal in 2020.

What has changed about him as he grows older?

He has become more responsible than before he started a family



How far can you go to help him?

I can go as far as I can to help him because we are both here to help each other reach our dreams of becoming the world class kickboxing champions.



Lukwago Sinan,team captain of Mbale Kickboxing Club.PHOTO/ OLIVIER MUKAAYA

Why a kickboxing career?

When I was young I liked fighting, and I had a dream of becoming a world class kickboxing champion and becoming a celebrity as well.

Your hobbies include: kickboxing, going to the gym, music, listening to the Koran, hiking, watching TV, touring, social media and photography.

Mr Muzamilu Magulu, the head coach of Mbale Kickboxing Club.PHOTO/ OLIVIER MUKAAYA

Muzamilu

When did you start kickboxing?

Some 30 years back..

I can do all I can to help him when he is in need.

Your hobbies are...

I would say kickboxing and travelling.

If you got a call that Sinan was in jail, what crime would come to mind?

A fight.

How different or alike are you?

Unlike him, I am social media savvy but we love kickboxing and it is our career.

What can you do that he cannot do?

I am very good at training kickboxing, but my brother is not. I can also study a fight and tell his opponent’s weaknesses, yet Sinan cannot ( whispers—but he is learning).

What nickname do you call Sinan?

Captain SnAn WilzUG.

What things are you both bad at?

We are bad at gossiping.

Any habit you would change about him if you could?

He is a bully.