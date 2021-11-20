Jesus Christ redeemed leadership  to deliver peace

Jesus  talks to His disciples.

By  Msgr John Wynand Katende

What you need to know:

  • At the apex of His redeeming ministry, Jesus was welcomed in Jerusalem as “Son of David”, because He manifested a God-fearing and benevolent character, like king David. 

Given its dignity, humanity deserves good leadership, and indeed, has a right to it. The holy scriptures describe good leadership as God-fearing and people-centred. But that has rarely been the case.

