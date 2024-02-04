Josiah Ssempeke: The rising star of rugby

In the heart of Uganda’s bustling sports scene, Josiah Ssempeke emerges as a beacon of talent and dedication for the KCB Kobs Rugby Club. With a spirited demeanour and remarkable journey in sports, Ssempeke takes us through the nuances of his life, both on and off the rugby pitch.

Background

Born on November 5, 1999 in Ndejje, Ssempeke was raised alongside four siblings. He attained his education at Lohana Academy, Namilyango College, and Makerere University where he pursued a Bachelor’s in Industrial and Organisational Psychology. Ssempeke’s academic and athletic pursuits have shaped his versatility and his passion for sports was evident from his early days.

Sports journey

For Sssempeke, the journey in sports has been nothing short of adventurous. He excelled in various sports disciplines during his childhood prior to discovering his ultimate passion for rugby.

When asked about his pre-game rituals, he candidly shares, “I relax, tune into my match day playlist and turn to prayer to set the tone.”

Ssempeke’s commitment extends beyond the field. His disciplined regimen includes rigorous workouts, abstaining from intoxicants, and maintaining a clean diet, ensuring he is always in peak physical condition.

Josiah Ssempeke

“Rugby chose me. Despite trying my hand at football, the rugby pitch always felt like home and that is why I have such passion for the game,” explains Ssempeke, while reminiscing about the KCB Kobs defeat of the Stanbic Pirates in the quarter-finals of the Uganda League. He describes the moments as “a truly exhilarating experience.”

Ssempeke’s inspiration

Drawing inspiration from local sportsmen such as Joseph Aredo and Denis Onyango and global icons such as Lionel Messi and Usain Bolt, Ssempeke’s admiration for greatness reflects in his choices.

The boost

A game-changer in Ssempeke’s career has been the KCB sponsorship for Kobs, and its invaluable contribution, especially from a financial perspective. He proudly associates with Kobs, highlighting that the finances will help the team to set up proper facilities that can enable them to be their very best.

The highs and the lows

Ssempeke’s journey has been a roller coaster. There were triumphs and challenges, from the euphoria of his debut against Pirates to the setback of a severe knee injury in 2021. Despite these challenges, Ssempeke remains optimistic about Ugandan rugby’s trajectory, aiming to bridge the gap with global standards.

Advice to upcoming players

Words of wisdom to budding athletes, Ssempeke’s advice is clear-cut: “Hone your skills, stay in school, and the sky’s the limit.”

Looking ahead with an unwavering drive for greatness and a commitment to excellence, Ssempeke’s future aspirations are: “Grow and be the best version of myself.”