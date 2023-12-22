Rugby shaped my career and social life –Tukwasiibwe

Born May 1, 1993 at Nsambya Hospital, Derrick Aubrey Tukwasiibwe is a second born of three. Tukwasiibwe’s journey started out as the best long-distance runner at in his days at Lohana Academy and played on the school basketball team.

“My sports journey has been nothing short of exhilarating. Growing up, I tried my hand and excelled at various sports that included javelin, basketball in secondary school, cycling in which I emerged divisional cycling champion in the 2003 Junior Biker’s race at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole,” he recollects.

When he joined Ntare School for O-Level, Tukwasiibwe realised that to excel, he had to concentrate on basketball and rugby which he played until Senior Six.

The rugby journey

Tukwasiibwe’s rugby journey started at Ntare School, where he met Zeno Othieno Owora, a former rugby player with the Warriors and Walter Kamusiime who introduced him to the game. Owora introduced him to club rugby in 2009, and he has since never looked back.

He played for Engsol Tigers and Stallions in 2009 at Kyadondo Rugby Club, before being promoted to the then MTN Heathens a few seasons later. In 2013, he crossed from D-Mark to Kobs with whom he has played for the last 10 years.

“Rugby is a sport that encapsulates several disciplines and values in life. Dedication, team work, solidarity and respect. For instance, imagine a 65kg, 20-year-old player fighting to take down a 120kg player? It takes zeal and determination which translates to other spheres of life such as work and school,” Tukwasiibwe says.

Balancing rugby and law

For Tukwasiibwe, rugby has positively impacted on his career as a lawyer and his social life.

“Over the years, I have met people who were interested not only in what I did on the pitch, but also off the pitch. And, I have secured a number of clients from rugby circles,” he says.

He continues: “I have met people in important places and this has widened my social circle. Rugby also happens to be a get away from a busy and draining day in the office or court and sharpens my mind as a practicing advocate.”

Highs and lows in sport

Tukwasiibwe considers every Kobs league title win as his highest moment in the game. He, however, looks back at when they lost the league on the last day in 2014. This was after James Ijongat’s kick to win the game hit the pole and went wide having played the whole season through adversity.

On Uganda rugby

Tukwasiibwe expresses his dissatisfaction on the rugby standards, compared to the international standards.

“Rugby in Uganda is still growing and as such the standard at which it is played sometimes leaves a lot to be desired,” he says adding: “For instance, the Uganda Rugby Union today is grappling with poor match officiation. We could also use technology advancement for purposes of safety of the game and consistency in officiation.”

On Kobs sponsorship

Asked about, the recent KCB Kobs, Shs95m sponsorship tickles an elation in Tukwasiibwe’s voice and on his face beams. This excitement is validated by the fact that the club went for two years without a sponsor.

The captain and his teammates are optimistic that this sponsorship will open many doors for them not only in terms of financial support, but the different exciting career opportunities for some of the players which can be exploited. Such include internships and apprenticeships. He reiterates his appreciation to the different Kobs sponsors over the years, among them, Fireworks Advertising agency, which gives the club digital support.

Future plans

As the captain of the ship, Tukwasiibwe is to ensure that Kobs remain a dominant force in Uganda rugby while nurturing talent for the national team.

He emphasises his desire for the Kobs to be a leading sports outfit and a model for discipline and excellence.

Tit bits..…

His drive

With sports heroes such as Cristiano Ronaldo, former boxing professional Mike Tyson, Kobe Bryant (RIP) and Richie McCaw, former New Zealand great Rugby player, and the Late Robert ‘Soggy’ Seguya, Tukwasiibwe is driven by the desire to win, to be the best at whatever he does. He emphasises that belief in oneself and knowing who you are is the foundation for everything great.

• His two cents