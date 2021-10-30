Knowing God’s identity for a personal relationship

By  Msgr John Wynand Katende

What you need to know:

  • With God. Many people pray to God and they believe they know Him. Yet, few have tried to have a relationship with Him, writes, Msgr. John Wynand Katende.
  • Owing to a personal relationship with God, Moses became a heroic leader who inspired others to imagine a new and more just future. He stood up to Pharaoh and led his people from a state of bondage towards a new destiny.

Normally, we get to know people from revelations of themselves to us, cemented with a deep relationship with them. The same with God. When Jesus asked his disciples if they knew his identity, Simon answered, “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God!” According to Jesus, that was a revelation from God (Matthew 16:15-17). 

