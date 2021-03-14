Lapwony Michael was a man of value

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Four years ago, on February 22, a bright light in our family was extinguished. I remember vividly arriving at Lacor hospital in Gulu at 1.30pm to visit my father, Lapwony Michael Ocan who had been admitted for a few days for what was suspected to be a heart condition. His state did not seem worrying.

Our conversation centred on politics, current affairs and the St Janani Luwum Memorial where he was chairperson for the local organising committee. With some of my siblings, dad took us to the St Janani Luwum Memorial in 2015 which had the then Archbishop of York as a guest preacher. It was at this event that President Yoweri Museveni declared February 16, St Janani Luwum Day, a public holiday.

Dad missed the colourful event because of his poor health but he was still eager to learn about the celebrations. I brought booklets and order of service for him as well as newspapers to read. Dad read the bible most of the time and asked us to meditate on particular verses. It appeared like he had a premonition that his time on earth was up.

Last minutes

Everything went so quickly. There were many medical workers trying to help what appeared like a dire situation when I got closer to his room.

They immediately called in Dr Davidson Ocen, a close friend of my father, from the nearby theatre to provide backup to his colleagues. Relatives and friends in the room were asked to step out as attempts at resuscitating him were being made. At 2.15pm, I heard my mother wail and people started gathering in front of the room. Nobody broke the bad news to me but merely observing the activities in the corridors of the ward sufficed.

Later, my mother narrated what happened while dad was having lunch. John Muto, one of his closest friends had come to check on him when suddenly he gasped, lost his breath and within minutes passed away. It happened in the least expected way.



Breaking the bad news to my siblings was a tall order. The passing away of our father who did not look sick could not sink in. Coming to terms with it is still a struggle but we learn to live with the knowledge that life on earth is a journey. A postmortem report revealed that our father died from heart failure.

Legacy

Celebrating the life of Lapwony Ocan is something we do to acknowledge, applaud and rejoice in the contributions he made to his family and the world to make it a better place. It is also an opportunity for other people to know what he stood for and his values. Through an annual memorial lecture in his honour, his legacy is not forgotten. There is a book titled The Life and Legacy of Lapwony Micheal Ocan by Dennis Muhumuza and Jimmy Odoki .



The spirit of voluntarism was a great attribute of dad. He chaired wedding meetings including the traditional ones, church activities, especially the St Janani Luwum Memorial under the local organising committee.

Educationist

In retirement, he continued to work with Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB)as supervisor of the national exams. UNEB Secretary, Dan Odongo and the board commended him for his dedication and service. His vocation was in education.



Due to his concern about the standards of education in northern Uganda, Lapwony Ocan also volunteered to work as secretary of Acholi Education Initiative (AEI). Its mission was to help brilliant students with financial hardships to access scholarships and bursaries. He also taught part time at Gulu University, Education Department. In addition he was chairperson of Gulu Regional Referral Hospital Board.

Political advisor

Although Lapwony Ocan never participated directly in politics because he was in public service at the time, he provided political strategy to many people who consulted him.

My mother (Ms Betty Aol Ocan) benefitted the most from his experience in tactics and strategies. Once in an interview, she said, ‘Micheal was a strong pillar in my political journey that without his support and influence, I would have no political career.’ Lapwony Ocan worked with many politicians from Acholiland.

It was evident by their attendance at his funeral in Potika, Lamwo District. Absolom Ongom Abednego, and the deputy speaker, Jacob Oulanyah were closest to him through their political connections as well as following up on payment due to damages to Awere Senior Secondary School property during the war.

Affiliation

Lapwony Ocan was a member of the Civilian Wing of The Frontline Coordination Team of the Holy Spirit Movement (HSM) up to the point when he was taken as prisoner of war in October 1987 from Maga maga, Jinja. As the eldest child of my parents, my mother took me along to visit my father in Luzira prison. It is one of those memories that do not fade.

His concern for the Acoli civilisation was possibly because of what the region experienced. Together with Muto and other like-minded friends, they developed the Acoli Agenda document which will hopefully make a difference in the post war era, if well implemented.



Brief bio

He was born on January 2, 1954 in Namasagali where his father Batimayo Langoya worked with the East African Railways. He attended Comboni College in Lira, King’s College Budo, and Makerere University where he was awarded a degree in Education( Physics and Mathematics). He taught at St Joseph’s College Layibi, Awere SSS, Sir Samuel Baker School and Kitgum High School from where he retired.

We cherish our memories with our father. His legacy can be carried on by promoting what he stood for.

May the soul of Lapwony Michael Ocan rest in eternal peace.

Written by Jimmy Odoki Acellam