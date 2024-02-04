Levin couldn’t kneel  to propose

During the first 2020 Covid-19 lockdown, John Levin Ssenabulya, a radiographer dropped off Bridget Nasasira’s sister home. The two were working together at a clinic.

“When I dropped her off home, I talked briefly with Bridget,” Levin recounts.

Levin kept asking her sister for Bridget’s number but her sister needed to establish if Bridget was okay with her number being shared.

“I gave her a go ahead on condition that Levin was a good person,”she recalls.

The two got talking and a close friendship blossomed.

Charm

Bridget says she was not attracted to him at first but the more they talked, the better the attraction grew.

“I was attracted to the fact that he is a Born again Christian,” she notes.

She adds that he was consistent in his words and actions. He put effort and time into the growing relationship.

“Her beauty and love for Jesus Christ attracted me to her,” says Levine.

The couple started dating in May 2020.

Proposal

Bridget told Levin that she wanted him to propose only if he was ready to marry her.

“I told him to be sure of his decision when he was proposing and our parents had to know,” she says.

“I mentioned that I would not kneel while proposing,” he says.

When asked why he did that, he answers that he kneels down only when praying.

“For the proposal I gave her a ring. She said it was beautiful and I told her to wear it,” he recalls.

“It was the funniest proposal ever,” Bridget shares.

Thereafter, there was kukyaala and giveaway at Bridget’s home in Gayaza on August 27, 2022 and April 15, 2023 respectively.

Preparations

Levine had to find out from Bridget the things that could not miss for their wedding slated for April 29, 2023.They hosted their guests to a reception at Uganda Industrial Research Institute Nakawa.

“I organised the things and got my people. It was not complicated,” he says while Bridget adds that she thought the preparations would be difficult but “God led us, I did not have any stress”.

Bridget’s family dealt well with the service providers and she is grateful that they were so supportive.

Most of the service providers at the wedding were friends of the couple.

““They were very affordable and did an amazing job,” she says.

Close date schedules…

Asked why they chose close dates, Levin explains that they did not want over spaced functions.

“It is easy to get distracted when there is a big gap between the functions,”he says.

On choosing the committee

“For the giveaway ceremony, we had three meetings with family and friends,”Bridget says.

The couple had one wedding meeting with the committee they had chosen.

Levin says the committee had experience in planning functions and they did an excellent job.

Entourage

The six bridesmaids compromised of family, friends and Bridget’s sister was her maid of honour. Levin only had a pageboy.

Bridget says she did not regret choosing her entourage.

“I knew that my entourage understood me more and knew what I needed,” she adds.

Best moments

The couple says they enjoyed their first dance.

“It was an amazing moment we had chosen our best song For You by Kenny Lattimore,”Levin says.

For Bridget, “The vows were beautiful and the way we said them was amazing.”

Premarital counselling

The couple had their counselling sessions at Christ Embassy Church, Entebbe. Levin says he learnt to keep obeying and relying on God.

“I was taught that everything will fall in place when in God’s word,” he recalls.

“I was encouraged to keep Christ at the centre of our marriage,”Bridget notes.

Advice

“Love alone cannot sustain a marriage, it is important to have knowledge and understanding,”Levin says.

“Make sure you understand the person you are marrying and be open to each other,” Bridget explains.