Mouth-watering recipe for you

By A. Kadumukasa Kironde II More by this Author

Searing is a technique that is used in grilling, baking, braising, roasting, sautéing et al. The key thing about searing is that the surface of the meat or fish is cooked at a high temperature until a brown crust is formed.

In the case of cooking fish, pan searing works on any fillet or fish steak and despite the recipe using tuna steaks, Nile Perch fillets will do very nicely.

The only fish that does not respond well to searing are those with lots of bones such as whole tilapia and all in all the technique should be used with fish fillet.

Sweet potatoes or yams are a perennial staple in the country, and generally when Ugandans are serving sweet potatoes, the only commonly accepted and known way of serving them is either boiled or steamed. There are two types of distinct types of ‘sweet potatoes”: a rather dry type with pink yellow flesh and a sweeter, softer, much more-moist and vividly orange-coloured kind fondly, if not mistakenly, called yam in many parts of North America.

Sweet potatoes are extremely high in vitamin A while yams contain only a trace. Buy only enough of either type for immediate use, as they do not store well.

Unbeknownst to many, the sweet potato offers great versatility and besides being boiled/steamed can be mashed, baked, made in candied sweet potatoes, caramelised and last but not least deep fried.

Serves 4

4 x 125g (4oz) fresh tuna steaks or else any firm white fish such as Nile Perch

Plain wheat flour

3 ½ tablespoons sunflower oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the spiced sweet potato mash

2 teaspoons sunflower oil

500g (3 cups) orange fleshed sweet potatoes, peeled and diced

1 small onion,

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

2 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

1 chili, deseeded and finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed

225ml (1 cup) coconut milk

3 tablespoons roughly chopped cilantro as well as extra for garnishment

For the dressing

2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

4 sprigs onions

150ml (2/3) cup light soy sauce

1.For the mash, heat the sunflower oil in a heavy based saucepan, add the sweet potatoes, onions, cumin and ground coriander and sweat for five minutes until softened but not browned. Stir in the ginger, chili, garlic and coconut milk and season lightly with a pinch of salt and bring to the boil. Cover the pan and simmer over low heat for a good 15 minutes, until the sweet potatoes are tender. Mash the mixture and mix with a whisk and keep warm.

2.For the dressing, mix together all the ingredients in a bowl. Dust the tuna with flour and season with salt and pepper. Heat the sunflower oil in a non-stick frying pan until nearly smoking. Add the tuna immediately and cook for one minute on either side. Remove the fish from the pan and place om a tray lined with kitchen paper towels to drain.

3.To serve, mix the fresh cilantro into the mash, place a spoonful of mash on each plate and put the fish on top. Spoon the dressing around and garnish with fresh cilantro.

