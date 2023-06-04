My creativity will soon out do that of  Netflix

Why the name King Fisher?

While some locals call me King Bernhard, others call me King Fisher. When we named the hotels after king fisher, the bird the name transformed to King Fisher.

However, Osama Bin Shaggin is the most popular moniker among my music audience.

What was your early childhood like?

Born to a German father and Ugandan mother, I was raised in Uganda. I was always in choir and school plays. I attended St Nicholas Primary School in Jinja, where I did well in academics, sports, music, dance and drama.

In 2006, I organised a comedy show at Rainbow International School where I was head prefect.

I later took on production by enrolling for film in the Czech Republic and the Netherlands in 2007.

What inspired you into film and music?

I wanted to be an astronaut because my sister, Catherine, attracted me to sciences. However, when I found out about two American film directors; Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez. I admired them for the work they do, I knew I would follow their footsteps one day.

First thing you do in the morning…

I scroll through my phone to do research and learn new things.

What is your personality in three words?

Shy, funny and brave.

Your favourite genre of art is…

I enjoy film most. Horror, comedy, and action films.

Who is your role model?

Elon Musk. He runs several companies at the same time like me, does science in Tesla, rockets in SpaceX (remember I wanted to be an astronaut) and is in media (Twitter).

What do you consider as your achievements?

I have two films so far but I have never released them, apart from a few showcases I do in Jinja. I do not think I have achieved my masterpiece yet. But my next film might be the one.

Do you read?

Yes, I do.

Which book are you currently reading?

I am reading Meditations by Marcus Aurelius.

Your favourite hangout is…?

My bar by the lake in Kingfisher Resort.

I also go to the Bourbon Bar and Restaurant where I enjoy live bands.

However, I am not a nightlife kind of person.

How do you manage time?

I delegate the repetitive tasks and only take part in making the significant decisions and change systems so that my staff adapt easily.

I trust my employees in delivering on their obligations.

So far, what challenges have you faced?

There are so many I could write a book. My main problem is that our culture is not receptive to new things.

Tell us about your future plans…

My production house has moved a step in producing content for film, adverts and music.

This year, I plan to start film making and television broadcasts.