We work hard to uplift those around us

Madrine

Briefly talk about Aidah.

Aidah is a committed, hardworking person and my loyal friend. She is so lovely and everyone around me including my parents love her. She is that one person that I can trust with all my drama and concerns.

Why do you consider Aidah your best friend?

Aidah is very kind, loving and open with me. She is supportive and never gets tired of correcting me whenever I go astray. We have been through challenging situations that would have torn us apart but we come out stronger.

What have you both conquered together?

We have completed our first degrees, and do work that improves us as well as impacting our communities.

Is there anything unique about Aidah?

Aidah is passionate and confident. She is loving, honest and wants to see people around her achieve their dreams.

The one thing that you like about Aidah is…?

I like that fact she considers my family as hers.

And the one thing you do not like about her…?

Sometimes she is unnecessarily strict.

How do you harmonise your lifestyles since you took different career paths?

We were roommates at Makerere University, so we learned more about each other. We are patient with each other, communicate frequently and we are very open. Since we live far from each other, we make time to hang out together just to catch up.

How often do you argue?

Occasionally, especially when one of us seems to go off the right track.

Have you ever teamed up to fight someone?

No, we love making friends and always aim for peace.

What do you have in common?

We love travelling, sports and I believe we are empathetic.

Have you ever had a weird experience together?

Somehow we argued about Bobi Wine and Bebe Cool music. She was for Bobi Wine and I was for Bebe Cool musically. So, tempers would flare up and we would take some days without talking.

Your fondest memory is...?

Aidah helped me so much after university. After school, I lived with her until I got a job. She also gave me a smartphone when my phone got lost and I was not working then.

What is her nickname?

I call her Kyasa.

How far would you go for her?

I can do anything to see my sister prosper.





AIDAH

Briefly talk about Madrine

Dr Madrine is my best friend. We have known each other for a long time. She has been a positive impact on my life. She is loyal, hardworking and she interacts with everyone freely.

Where did you meet and for how long have you known her?

We met at Blessed Sacrament SSS, Kimaanya when she joined the school in Senior Three. We were in the same dormitory and we shared a decker.

What have you both acquired?

A lot. Firstly, we have managed to add value to ourselves through education. She is a veterinary doctor and I am a social worker, we paid our school fees while hustling. We have also managed to create a strong relationship to the extent that Madrine is more of a sister.

Why Dr Madrine?

She trusts me and she consults me before making most of her decisions.

What do you dislike about her?

Madrine is obsessed with social media. That annoys me too much because there are times when we are having a great conversation and she gets carried away by Facebook. Only for her to start reading about some funny things. And she developed this habit recently and it is growing by day.

How do you harmonise your lifestyles?

We respect each other’s decisions. The respect and value of the relationship has made us live a peaceful life.

How often do you argue?

During our teens, we used to argue over small things. Currently, we do not argue, we live in harmony because we are grown-ups.

Have you ever teamed up to fight someone?

Yes, but not physically. At university, we disliked someone who had annoyed one of us.

What do you have in common?

We are hardworking, loving, hospitable, loyal and friendly. We strive hard to uplift ourselves and those around us.

Do you have a nickname for her?

I call her Mada.

How far would you go for her?