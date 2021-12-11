Nuns commit to imitate the Virgin Mary

Unlike their usual blue habits, on Wednesday, the Good Samaritan Sisters wore white habits and veils. The Nalukolongo Convent was a beehive of activity as some of the nuns stood by the gate to welcome guests. Religious leaders from different congregations and priests interacted with each other as everyone seemed to have conversation with animated gestures.

Ambience

Flowers, tents and chairs stood in different corners of the compound and as you proceeded through the gate, you could not miss the animated drum beats accompanied by angelic voices as they sang Katonda y’alonda (It’s God that chooses).

Meanwhile, inside the chapel sat nine young women in white outfits who constantly placed their palms together like they were offering their supplication. These, we later learnt were novices were waiting to make their first professional vows and two others going to celebrate their silver jubilee. At 10.30 am, the apostolic administrator for Kampala Archdiocese (now Archbishop of Kampala) Paul Ssemogerere arrived and the Superior General of the Good Samaritan Sisters, the Rev Sr John Evangelist Mugisha, welcomed him.

The test

According to notes from the availed booklet, to make at least four years for a handmaid of the Good Samaritan, it takes patience. In that time, the candidate is tested in many ways as to verify the authenticity of her calling and her ability to live the communal and religious life.

Her openness to the grace of God deepens her generosity and love for God and neighbour, she reaches the point of concretely and publicly making her vows to God. After about three years, a handmaid novice takes first vows, which are renewed each year for a minimum of five years.

