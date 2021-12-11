Nuns commit to imitate the Virgin Mary
What you need to know:
Celebrations. On Wednesday, the Good Samaritan Sisters congregation had nine novices take their first temporary vows while two celebrated their silver jubilee. Phionah Nassanga shares day’s highlights.
Unlike their usual blue habits, on Wednesday, the Good Samaritan Sisters wore white habits and veils. The Nalukolongo Convent was a beehive of activity as some of the nuns stood by the gate to welcome guests. Religious leaders from different congregations and priests interacted with each other as everyone seemed to have conversation with animated gestures.
Ambience
Flowers, tents and chairs stood in different corners of the compound and as you proceeded through the gate, you could not miss the animated drum beats accompanied by angelic voices as they sang Katonda y’alonda (It’s God that chooses).
Meanwhile, inside the chapel sat nine young women in white outfits who constantly placed their palms together like they were offering their supplication. These, we later learnt were novices were waiting to make their first professional vows and two others going to celebrate their silver jubilee. At 10.30 am, the apostolic administrator for Kampala Archdiocese (now Archbishop of Kampala) Paul Ssemogerere arrived and the Superior General of the Good Samaritan Sisters, the Rev Sr John Evangelist Mugisha, welcomed him.
The test
According to notes from the availed booklet, to make at least four years for a handmaid of the Good Samaritan, it takes patience. In that time, the candidate is tested in many ways as to verify the authenticity of her calling and her ability to live the communal and religious life.
Her openness to the grace of God deepens her generosity and love for God and neighbour, she reaches the point of concretely and publicly making her vows to God. After about three years, a handmaid novice takes first vows, which are renewed each year for a minimum of five years.
The main celebrant, Bishop Ssemogerere in the company of retired Archbishop Augustine Kasujja, Bishop Matthias Sekamanya and priests led the procession as parents brimmed with ululations. The theme of the day was ‘Love One Another (John 13:34)’ and in his homily, the main celebrant revealed that the theme was derived from the last will of Emmanuel Cardinal Nsubuga, the founder of the Good Samaritan Sisters.
“Words of your founder should animate your vocation and life; this way you will be fruitful disciples of Christ and true embodiment of the founder’s vision,” he said. He reminded silver jubilants that their work is to cater for the poor, elderly, orphans and all needy, imitating the Good Samaritan in the gospel of Luke (10:29-37).” Also, “always remember the three foundations of your existence as religious; obedience, poverty, and chastity,” he added.
Thereafter, the novices took their temporary vows before the congregation’s superior general. She handed over veils and medallions entitled to the congregation and a booklet of laws that govern the Good Samaritan sisters, while the silver jubilants received certificates of recognition signed by Pope Francis.
As the Holy Mass ended, the Rt Rev Ssemogerere asked the nuns to be joyful because it is beautiful to follow Christ and to be a living icon of Blessed Mary, the virgin and mother.
Did you know?
Origins. Emmanuel Cardinal Kiwanuka Nsubuga founded the Good Samaritan Sisters in 1978.
Vows. The candidates commit to obedience, poverty and chastity.
Numbers. Nine novices and two nuns took their vows. The former took their first temporary vows while the latter celebrated their silver jubilee.
The Rev Sr Maria Eva Nabiteeko and Sr Maria Regina Violet Nansukusa celebrated their silver jubilee.